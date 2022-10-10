Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freedom being misused: EAM Jaishankar opens up on anti-India activities in Canada

    India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, said, "We've had some interactions with the Canadian government, and I've met with my counterpart about the (Khalistani) issue, and we have emphasised the importance of ensuring that democratic freedoms are not abused by forces that advocate violence and bigotry."

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    India's External Affairs Minister, on Monday, said that India has raised concerns with Ottawa about Khalistani separatist forces operating out of Canada, emphasising the importance of ensuring that freedoms in a democratic society are not abused by forces that advocate 'violence' and 'bigotry.'

    Anti-Indian sentiment has been on the rise in Canada in recent weeks. Jaishankar made the remarks after the 13th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

    While replying to a question on the Khalistani issue, Jaishankar said, "We have occasionally engaged the Canadian government, and I have met with my counterpart on this (Khalistani) issue. And we have emphasised the importance of ensuring that freedoms in a democratic society are not abused by forces that advocate violence and bigotry."

    "So I think it's really important to understand how democracies should function not only at home but also the responsibility that democracies have to other democracies abroad," he added.

    On September 15, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto was defaced with anti-India graffiti by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" in an apparent hate crime.

    On September 23, India strongly condemned Canada's "so-called Khalistan referendum," saying it was 'deeply objectionable' that such a 'politically motivated' activity by extremist elements could take place in a friendly country.

    According to Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry, India has raised the issue with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and will continue to press Canada on the issue.

    In response to a question about India issuing travel warnings against visiting Canada, Jaishanakr stated, "I want to be very clear about this. When we issue travel warnings, we provide travel advice as part of our travel mission to ensure the security and safety of our citizens. So I would caution you not to read anything into a travel advisory beyond the scope of the advisory."

    "What some other country does presumably reflects their thinking and policies," he said, dismissing Ottawa's tit-for-tat reaction to New Delhi's recent travel advisory.

    On September 23, India urged its citizens in Canada to be cautious due to an increase in hate crimes.

    The Ministry of External Affairs also stated in the advisory that the High Commissions/Consulates General in Canada have raised these incidents with Canadian authorities and requested that they investigate these crimes and take appropriate action.

    According to the MEA, the perpetrators of these crimes have not yet been brought to justice in Canada.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
