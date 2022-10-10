Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces

    Reacting to a question about the 'Khalistani' issues in Canada, Jaishankar said, "From time to time we have engaged the Canadian government on this issue and we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society aren't misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry."

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday slammed the Western countries for providing weapons to the Pakistani military for years and not to India. According to reports, the EAM defended the use of Russian arms and slammed the Western nations for choosing dictatorships as preferred partners and not supplying India with weapons for decades.

    Addressing the gathering, the EAM said, "The West supplied weapons to Pakistan for years and not to India for years. And now they are asking India to stop buying Russian weapons when Moscow stood by New Delhi all those years in the past."

    Also read: Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    Jaishankar also reminded them of the pro-Pakistan policies that most had adopted for decades, leaving India with very little choice but to build her own strategic clout.

    "We have a long-standing relationship with Russia, and this relationship has served our interests well. We have a substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons," Jaishankar said.

    The EAM was responding to local media after holding the 13th Foreign Ministers Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

    Also read: Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating

    "This inventory grew for various reasons including the West not supplying weapons to India for decades and in fact seeing the military dictatorship next to us as a preferred partner. In international politics, we make judgments which are reflective of our future interests and current situation," he said.

    Reacting to a question about the 'Khalistani' issues in Canada, Jaishankar said, "From time to time we have engaged the Canadian government on this issue and we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society aren't misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry."

    Also read: NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to kno

    "As to the Khalistani issue that you have raised, you know that from time to time we have engaged the Canadian government on this issue, and we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry. It is important for countries to understand today how democracies should not only function at home, but also the responsibility democracies have to other democracies," he added.

    Presently, the EAM is in Australia for the annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. This is Minister Jaishankar's second visit to Australia this year.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mexico mass poisoning Over 50 school students mysteriously fall ill third incident in 2 weeks gcw

    Mexico mass poisoning: Over 50 school students mysteriously fall ill, third incident in 2 weeks

    Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record - gps

    Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating - adt

    Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know AJR

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine Russia and Belarus gcw

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics drb

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

    Rekha From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more RBA

    Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon