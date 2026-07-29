A Spanish couple's Airbnb stay in India took an unexpected turn when a security guard threw their trash off the balcony. The viral video has sparked online debate.

A Spanish couple's stay at an Airbnb in India took an unexpected turn when a security guard showed them a bizarre method of disposing of trash, by throwing it off the balcony.

Greta and Luan, a couple from Spain who share travel videos on Instagram, posted the clip showing what they described as their unusual experience while staying at an apartment in India.

Guard Tosses Trash Over Balcony

In the video, the couple appeared to ask the building's security guard where they could throw away their trash. The guard was then seen holding a bag of rubbish before tossing it over the balcony with a smile on his face.

The overlay text on the video read, "Asked my Airbnb building security where the bins are and he responded with this."

Sharing the clip, the couple wrote that they "couldn't make this up" and claimed they had simply asked where they could leave their rubbish, only to be shown the alleged disposal method. They added that the incident made them understand why they felt some streets had garbage issues.

Social Media Reactions

The video received strong reactions online, with several users criticising the act of littering and saying waste disposal should be handled responsibly.

Some people pointed out that individual actions contribute to larger cleanliness problems, while others said such behaviour damages the image of places that otherwise have strong efforts towards cleanliness and waste management.

One user said they were frustrated by the contrast between strict recycling rules in some countries and incidents like this, while another stressed that littering should never be normalised.