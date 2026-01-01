France plans new restrictions on under‑15s using social media and mobile phones in schools from September 2026.

France is preparing to introduce sweeping restrictions on minors’ access to social media and mobile phones from September 2026, according to reports in Le Monde and France Info. The measures would prohibit children under 15 from using social media platforms and extend the existing ban on mobile phones in primary and middle schools to high schools.

President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly linked social media exposure to rising violence among young people. He has signalled his intention to follow Australia’s example, where a ban on under-16s using platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube came into effect in December. Draft legislation is expected to be submitted in early January for legal review.

Although Macron did not mention the legislative push in his New Year’s Eve address, he pledged to protect children and teenagers from the harmful effects of screens. The Elysee and the prime minister’s office declined to comment on the reports.

France has already taken steps to regulate minors’ online activity. In 2023, a law required parental consent for under-15s to create accounts on social platforms, though enforcement has faced technical challenges. The proposed ban would mark a significant escalation in efforts to shield adolescents from online risks.

Macron has also called for broader European Union action. In June, following a fatal school stabbing in eastern France, he urged EU-wide regulation to restrict social media access for under-15s. The European Parliament later encouraged member states to set minimum age limits, citing concerns over adolescent mental health.

Other countries have introduced similar measures, reflecting global unease about the impact of social media on children. France’s new proposals would place it among the most restrictive nations in Europe.

Domestically, Macron faces political turbulence after parliamentary elections in 2024 produced a hung parliament, sparking France’s worst political crisis in decades. Despite this, opinion polls suggest the crackdown on minors’ social media use could be popular. A Harris Interactive survey conducted in 2024 found 73 percent of respondents supported banning access for under-15s.

Mobile phones have been prohibited in French primary and middle schools since 2018. Extending the ban to high schools would affect pupils aged 11 to 15, aligning with the broader effort to reduce screen time among adolescents.