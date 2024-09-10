France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial

A Frenchman being tried for inviting strangers to rape his drugged wife has been hospitalised, news agency AFP reported quoting his lawyer on Tuesday.

A Frenchman being tried for inviting strangers to rape his drugged wife has been hospitalised, news agency AFP reported quoting his lawyer on Tuesday. The development raises the prospect of the trial being adjourned.

Dominique Pelicot -- who was to have been cross-examined for the first time later Tuesday -- was hospitalised earlier in the day, his lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told the court.

According to media reports, presiding judge Roger Arata ordered that the accused be examined and emphasised that he could request a suspension of the trial, "until his (the defendant's) state of health improves".

Also read: France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway

France rape horror: What we know so far

In a case that shocked France and the world, Dominique Pelicot, a retired EDF employee, drugged her wife occasionally and let 72 other men to rape her for 92 times in last 10 years. The abuse came to light only in 2020.

Dominique P. is accused of orchestrating a series of brutal rapes, with 50 men, in addition to himself, facing charges related to the abuse. Due to chilling details of the crime, the case has been described as a "horrible ordeal" for the victim, who discovered the abuse only in 2020 and has no recollection of the events, as stated by her lawyer, Stephane Babonneau.

According to police investigations, a staggering 92 rapes were committed by 72 men, with 51 of the perpetrators identified. The accused range in age from 26 to 74, and it is alleged that they repeatedly violated the woman, who was heavily sedated and thus unaware of the assaults. The abuse began in 2011 near Paris and continued after the couple relocated to Mazan, Provence.

The investigation into Dominique P. began in September 2020 when he was caught secretly filming under women's skirts at a shopping center. Authorities discovered hundreds of images and videos of his unconscious wife on his computer, most of which depicted her in a fetal position during the assaults. These images allegedly showed the woman being violated by numerous men in their home.

Dominique P. has confessed to drugging his wife with powerful tranquilizers and recruiting strangers online to engage in intercourse with her. The abuse reportedly began in 2011, shortly after the couple's move from Paris to Mazan. While many of the accused rapists participated only once, some were involved in multiple incidents, with one individual reportedly engaging in the abuse up to six times.

In addition to the current charges, Dominique P. faces allegations related to a 1991 murder and rape, which he denies, as well as an attempted rape in 1999, which he admitted following DNA testing. His lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, has stated that he is prepared to face his family and wife during the trial.

Experts have indicated that while Dominique P. does not appear to be suffering from mental illness, he exhibits a disturbing need to exert control over the female body. The trial is set to conclude on December 20

Latest Videos