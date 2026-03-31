France has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting after deadly incidents involving UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The French Foreign Minister condemned attacks that killed Indonesian personnel and unacceptable actions by the IDF.

France Demands Urgent UNSC Meeting Over Peacekeeper Deaths

France on Monday (local time) called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following a series of deadly incidents involving UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death and injuries of several of its personnel.

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In a statement on X, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he had requested the urgent convening of the UNSC after what he described as "extremely serious incidents" affecting personnel of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Condemnation of Attacks on Indonesian Peacekeepers

In his post, Barrot strongly condemned the attack on Sunday that killed an Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeeper and injured three others, as well as an explosion on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two more Indonesian peacekeepers and left two additional soldiers wounded. "Such attacks near Blue Helmet positions are unacceptable and unjustifiable," Barrot said, extending condolences to the families of the victims and expressing solidarity with Indonesia. He also wished a swift recovery to those injured and called for a full investigation into the incidents.

"France expresses its most sincere condolences to the families of the killed peacekeepers and its solidarity with Indonesia, and wishes a prompt recovery to the injured personnel. It calls for full light to be shed on the circumstances of these tragedies," the post added.

France Condemns IDF Actions Against Its Troops

France further condemned separate incidents involving its own UNIFIL contingent in the Naqoura area, describing them as serious violations. Barrot said the actions, including intimidation by soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, were "unacceptable and unjustifiable", particularly as deconfliction procedures had been followed. He added that France had conveyed its strong objections to the Israeli Ambassador in Paris.

UNIFIL Confirms Casualties, Calls for Peace

The developments come after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that a peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UN position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon on Sunday.

UNIFIL, in its statement, said the origin of the projectile remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched and extended condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper and expressed hope for the recovery of the injured personnel. "Too many lives have been lost on both sides of the Blue Line in this conflict. There is no military solution. The violence must end," the statement read.