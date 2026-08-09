Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi will meet Bangladeshi PM Tarique Rahman amid diplomatic friction triggered by former PM Sheikh Hasina's recent comments. India has clarified its non-involvement in Hasina's media event.

Amid escalating diplomatic friction between Dhaka and New Delhi, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi is scheduled to meet Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday for an important meeting.

The diplomatic dialogue unfolds after a virtual press interaction by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on August 5 triggered strong objections from Dhaka. During her address, Hasina stated that she remains resolute about returning to her homeland in December to put the nation on the "right track" by restoring democracy, despite acknowledging the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence upon her return. In a swift response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered a strong protest and condemned the statements, noting that the incident impacted public sentiment and complicated efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Indian Envoy Expresses Optimism

Addressing reporters after inaugurating a Children's Corner at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka, Indian High Commissioner Trivedi highlighted the strength of leadership on both sides. "The Prime Minister of Bangladesh... we all respect him a lot. I have listened to his speeches many times, and he talks from his heart. This, I have seen. He is a people's person. And our Prime Minister is also of the people," Trivedi said.

Emphasising the value of direct diplomatic engagement, the envoy expressed optimism regarding constructive dialogue between the two nations. "I feel that when... when two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. Problems are sorted out when we talk to each other. And I have full confidence that people are together, and a solution will definitely happen... it will happen. I am very confident. There is nothing negative here; everything is positive," Trivedi stated.

Context of Diplomatic Engagement

Trivedi, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader holding Union minister status, arrived in Dhaka on June 12 as India's High Commissioner. His upcoming interaction with Rahman, while structured as a courtesy call, is viewed as a key engagement given the prevailing diplomatic context.

The development follows India's invitation to Prime Minister Rahman to attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in September in his capacity as current chair of BIMSTEC, though Dhaka is yet to formally announce its decision regarding attendance. Clarifying its position, India's Ministry of External Affairs stated on August 7 that New Delhi had no involvement in Hasina's media event and does not endorse statements made regarding the Bangladeshi administration. Following the political transition in Dhaka in August 2024, a special tribunal in November 2025 issued a verdict against Hasina in absentia concerning the 2024 unrest. While bilateral engagement experienced a cautious recalibration after Rahman's administration assumed office in February, both sides continue to engage through official diplomatic channels to navigate shared regional priorities and maintain stable neighbourhood ties.