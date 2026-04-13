Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met French Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris for talks on bilateral cooperation and global challenges, including West Asia. His visit also included a cultural stop and follows recent high-level exchanges with the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is in Paris for India-France talks, met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during his visit to Paris. The two leaders discussed, among other issues, the situation in West Asia. Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France said, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. @jnbarrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in West Asia."

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Le Secrétaire général du ministère des Affaires étrangères @VikramMisri a rendu une visite de courtoisie au ministre français de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères S.E. @jnbarrot. Les échanges ont porté sur les principaux axes de la coopération bilatérale ainsi que sur les défis… pic.twitter.com/wgXSmIogwL — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) April 13, 2026

Cultural Engagement in Paris

Earlier during his visit to France, the Foreign Secretary also visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris and saw the exhibition "L'Art de L'Inde: Aujourd'hui," which showcases 80 artworks by 40 Indian artists and highlights India's living artistic traditions.

Le Secrétaire général du Ministère des Affaires étrangères, @VikramMisri, a visité le Centre Culturel Swami Vivekananda (SVCC) à Paris et a découvert l’exposition « L’Art de L’Inde : Aujourd’hui », qui présente 80 œuvres de 40 artistes indiens et met en lumière les traditions… pic.twitter.com/IVgic7U5VL — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) April 12, 2026

Continued High-Level Exchanges

Misri is in Paris for the India-France Foreign Office consultations. His visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India earlier in February and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe.

Le Secrétaire aux Affaires étrangères @VikramMisri est arrivé à Paris pour les consultations entre les ministères des Affaires étrangères de l’Inde et de la France. Cette visite fait suite au déplacement du Président français S.E. @EmmanuelMacron en Inde en février 2026 et… pic.twitter.com/wl0Jqo5sgJ — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) April 12, 2026

Preceding Diplomatic Outreach in the US

Misri's visit to France comes shortly after he was in the United States where he met key leaders and held discussions on further deepening India-US cooperation across the varied dimensions of the relationship.

Misri held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence. During his three-day visit to Washington, he also had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to visit India next month. The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. (ANI)

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