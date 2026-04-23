Five people, including a journalist, were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, escalating tensions. Israel said it targeted Hezbollah-linked vehicles after a ceasefire violation, while Lebanon's Information Minister condemned the attack.

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed five people, including a journalist, further putting pressure on a fragile ceasefire, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported, as cited by Al Jazeera.

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According to the report, an initial Israeli attack targeted a vehicle in the village of at-Tiri in south Lebanon, killing two people who were inside. Israel's military said it targeted two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had left a site used by the Hezbollah group.

Journalist Killed, Lebanon Condemns Attack

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported, as cited by Al Jazeera, that a subsequent airstrike on a building in the same village injured a journalist who was trapped under the debris; she was later found dead, according to her employer, local outlet Al Akhbar. Paul Morcos, Lebanon's Information Minister, condemned the Israeli attack on the journalists. In a post on X, Morcos wrote, "We strongly condemn this assault, holding Israel fully responsible for their safety, and affirming the necessity of immediately ensuring their protection and guaranteeing freedom of media work."

IDF Justifies Strike, Cites Ceasefire Violation

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that its troops and air force carried out a strike in Southern Lebanon after claiming the violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah involving two members crossing the "Forward Defence Line" and approaching the Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, the IDF said the incident took place in the Saluki area in southern Lebanon, where the IDF claimed to detect a potential threat. "Yesterday (Tuesday), IDF soldiers identified in the area of the Saluki in southern Lebanon, two terrorists who violated the ceasefire understandings, crossed the Forward Defence Line and approached the soldiers, posing an immediate threat," said the IDF in an official statement.

The military said that it responded with an airstrike to neutralise the situation and added that operations in the area are ongoing, including efforts targeting Hezbollah-linked infrastructure. "Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat. In addition, IDF soldiers continue to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure to remove threats and locate weapons," the IDF said.

(ANI)