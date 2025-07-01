A Thai woman who accidentally swallowed a fish bone, which got stuck in her throat, was shocked to see it eventually pierce her neck after she failed to remove it.

A Thai woman who accidentally swallowed a fish bone, which got stuck in her throat, was shocked to see it eventually pierce her neck after she failed to remove it. What began as a simple bowl of fish soup ended with a 2-centimeter bone dramatically piercing through her neck.

According to Oddity Central, on June 17, Facebook user Suriyan Buppa-art posted startling images showing a sharp, white needle-like object jutting out of his wife's neck. It was a fish bone that had silently migrated through her throat and skin.

Suriyan later explained that his post served as a warning to fish lovers who fail to ensure their meals are free from bones. According to his account, his wife, Sang Lan, was enjoying fish soup when she felt a sudden, stinging sensation in her throat. Suspecting she had swallowed a bone, Sang Lan tried every old-school remedy in the book—rice, bread crusts, and all—but nothing worked. A hospital visit and an X-ray offered no answers, and doctors found no sign of a foreign object.

Assuming the bone had dislodged, the couple returned, though Sang Lan continued to feel an irritating discomfort in her throat. But two weeks later, things took a grim turn. Her neck began to swell. Suspecting a thyroid-related issue, she returned to the hospital. Again, doctors ran an X-ray and found nothing abnormal. She was sent home with painkillers.

While applying a pain relief patch at home, Sang Lan gently massaged the swollen area—only to feel a needle-like object poking out from beneath her skin. With a bit of pressure, a sharp white tip pierced through. Alarmed, the couple rushed to the hospital for the third time, where doctors finally managed to extract a 2-centimeter fish bone lodged deep in her neck.

The medical team admitted they had never encountered anything like it before. What’s more alarming is how the bone had escaped detection in two separate X-rays and continued its hidden migration through her flesh for over two weeks.