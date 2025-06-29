A 29-year-old man in China discovered he had a coffee spoon lodged in his stomach for six months after a drunken night in Thailand. He underwent surgery to have it removed, highlighting the dangers of foreign objects in the digestive system.

A 29-year-old Chinese man had a startling discovery during a medical check-up at Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai. Doctors found a 15-cm ceramic coffee spoon lodged in Yang's stomach, where it had been for almost six months.

The spoon's journey into Yang's stomach began in January, during a drunken night in Thailand. Yang attempted to induce vomiting using the spoon, but it slipped from his hand and into his stomach. He blacked out and assumed the whole incident was just a dream.

For six months, Yang went about his life, even working out, without realizing the spoon was still inside him. It wasn't until he visited the hospital complaining of stomach discomfort that the spoon was discovered.

Doctors performed endoscopic surgery on June 18 to remove the spoon, but the initial attempt failed due to its slippery surface. A change in strategy eventually led to the spoon's successful retrieval, and Yang was discharged from the hospital.

This incident isn't the first of its kind. Earlier this month, a 64-year-old man, also named Yang, had a 17-cm toothbrush removed from his intestine, where it had been stuck for 52 years. The toothbrush had been lodged in a crook of the intestine and hadn't caused any significant issues until the man developed severe stomach pain. Medical experts warn that a toothbrush in the intestine can cause intestinal perforation, which can be fatal if left untreated.