Donald Trump Calls Tim Cook 'Incredible' As Apple CEO Steps Down After 15 Years
Apple CEO Tim Cook will step down after 15 years and become executive chairman, with John Ternus set to take over in September 2026. US President Donald Trump praised Cook as an 'incredible' leader and shared details of their working relationship.
Trump's praise for Tim Cook as Apple announces leadership change
US President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post praised Tim Cook as an 'incredible' leader while also making a surprising remark about late co-founder Steve Jobs. Trump in his post wrote that the company would not have done as well under him.
He also recalled a call from Cook, joking about 'Tim Apple' and claiming he helped solve key issues, calling it the start of a strong working relationship.
The post by US President comes amid tech giant Apple announcement of a major change in its top leadership. Long-time CEO Tim Cook will step down from his role after 15 years and take on a new position as executive chairman of the company’s board.
The company confirmed that John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will become the new chief executive officer. He will take charge from September 1, 2026.
Trump praises Tim Cook’s leadership
US President Donald Trump praised Cook in a detailed post on Truth Social. He described Cook as an “incredible guy” and credited him for leading Apple to great success.
Trump also mentioned Steve Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple. He said that while Jobs was a great leader, the company achieved even greater success under Cook’s leadership.
He wrote that Cook’s career has been “amazing” and “almost incomparable”.
"I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim. For me it began with a phone call from Tim at the beginning of my First Term. He had a fairly large problem that only I, as President, could fix. Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, who I probably would not have known, but who would say that he knew me well. The fees would be paid but the job would not have gotten done. When I got the call I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my ass.” Anyway, he explained his problem, a tough one it was, I felt he was right and got it taken care of, quickly and effectively. That was the beginning of a long and very nice relationship. During my five years as President, Tim would call me, but never too much, and I would help him where I could. Years latter, after 3 or 4 BIG HELPS, I started to say to people, anyone who would listen, that this guy is an amazing manager and leader. He makes these calls to me, I help him out (but not always, because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask!), and he gets the job done, QUICKLY, without a dime being given to those very expensive (millions of dollars!) consultants around town who sometimes get it done, and sometimes don’t. Anyway, Tim Cook had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable, and will go on and continue to do great work for Apple, and whatever else he chooses to work on. Quite simply, Tim Cook is an incredible guy!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post on Truth Social read.
A personal story from Trump
In his post, Trump shared a personal story about his first interaction with Cook during his first term as US President.
He said Cook had called him with a problem that needed government help. Trump claimed he helped solve the issue quickly and effectively.
He described this as the start of a “long and very nice” relationship between the two.
Trump also said Cook contacted him a few times over the years for help on certain matters. He praised Cook’s ability to get things done quickly without relying on expensive consultants.
Mixed tone in Trump’s remarks
While praising Cook, Trump’s post also included some controversial language. He said he was surprised and impressed to receive a call from the head of Apple.
Despite this, the overall tone of the message was positive. Trump repeatedly highlighted Cook’s skills as a manager and leader.
He said he often told others that Cook was an “amazing” leader after working with him.
Tim Cook’s journey at Apple
Cook became CEO of Apple in 2011 after Steve Jobs stepped down due to health issues. Jobs later passed away after battling cancer.
Since then, Cook has led the company through a period of major growth.
Under his leadership:
Apple expanded its product range Services like digital payments and streaming grew The company reached a market value of $4 trillion
This made Apple one of the most valuable companies in the world.
Cook reflects on his time as CEO
In his statement, Cook said leading Apple has been the greatest honour of his life.
He thanked the team at Apple and praised their work. He said the company’s employees are creative, innovative and dedicated to improving people’s lives.
Cook added that he feels proud of what the company has achieved during his time as CEO.
What Cook will do next
Even after stepping down as CEO, Cook will remain closely involved with the company.
As executive chairman, he will:
Support the leadership team Work with policymakers around the world Help guide the company’s future direction
This means he will still play an important role at Apple.
Who is John Ternus
John Ternus, the incoming CEO, has been with Apple for many years.
As head of hardware engineering, he has worked on major products and helped shape Apple’s technology.
His appointment suggests that Apple wants to continue focusing on innovation and product development.
Trump and Cook's working relationship
Trump and Cook have shared a professional relationship over the years.
While there have been some disagreements, they have also worked together on key issues affecting Apple and the tech industry.
Trump said Cook would reach out when needed and that he would help where possible. He also noted that Cook did not make too many requests.
A major moment for Apple
The change in leadership marks an important moment for Apple.
Cook’s tenure has been one of stability and growth. The company grew stronger financially and expanded its global presence.
Now, with a new CEO taking charge, attention will shift to how Apple continues its journey in the coming years.
Tim Cook stepping down as CEO marks the end of a major chapter in Apple’s history. His leadership helped the company grow into a global powerhouse.
With John Ternus set to take over, Apple is entering a new phase. At the same time, Cook will continue to guide the company in his new role.
The transition reflects both continuity and change as Apple prepares for the future.
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