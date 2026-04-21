US President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post praised Tim Cook as an 'incredible' leader while also making a surprising remark about late co-founder Steve Jobs. Trump in his post wrote that the company would not have done as well under him.

He also recalled a call from Cook, joking about 'Tim Apple' and claiming he helped solve key issues, calling it the start of a strong working relationship.

The post by US President comes amid tech giant Apple announcement of a major change in its top leadership. Long-time CEO Tim Cook will step down from his role after 15 years and take on a new position as executive chairman of the company’s board.

The company confirmed that John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will become the new chief executive officer. He will take charge from September 1, 2026.

Trump praises Tim Cook’s leadership

US President Donald Trump praised Cook in a detailed post on Truth Social. He described Cook as an “incredible guy” and credited him for leading Apple to great success.

Trump also mentioned Steve Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple. He said that while Jobs was a great leader, the company achieved even greater success under Cook’s leadership.

He wrote that Cook’s career has been “amazing” and “almost incomparable”.

"I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim. For me it began with a phone call from Tim at the beginning of my First Term. He had a fairly large problem that only I, as President, could fix. Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, who I probably would not have known, but who would say that he knew me well. The fees would be paid but the job would not have gotten done. When I got the call I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my ass.” Anyway, he explained his problem, a tough one it was, I felt he was right and got it taken care of, quickly and effectively. That was the beginning of a long and very nice relationship. During my five years as President, Tim would call me, but never too much, and I would help him where I could. Years latter, after 3 or 4 BIG HELPS, I started to say to people, anyone who would listen, that this guy is an amazing manager and leader. He makes these calls to me, I help him out (but not always, because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask!), and he gets the job done, QUICKLY, without a dime being given to those very expensive (millions of dollars!) consultants around town who sometimes get it done, and sometimes don’t. Anyway, Tim Cook had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable, and will go on and continue to do great work for Apple, and whatever else he chooses to work on. Quite simply, Tim Cook is an incredible guy!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post on Truth Social read.