Author Fida Firdous slams the violent crackdown in PoJK by Pakistani forces, citing 55+ civilian deaths. He contrasts the 'heart-wrenching' suppression with the peace, development, and freedom of expression flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Renowned author Fida Firdous has voiced strong condemnation regarding the escalating violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing the reported crackdown on protesters and civilians by Pakistani security forces as "heart-wrenching." Speaking to ANI, Firdous alleged that the ongoing protests in the region, which have reportedly resulted in over 55 civilian deaths, are a direct consequence of systemic suppression and the denial of basic democratic rights by the Pakistani state.

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Contrast Drawn with Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

Firdous drew a sharp distinction between the situation in PoJK and the developments currently unfolding in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He credited the Central government with fostering an environment of "peace, prosperity, and happiness," citing infrastructure achievements such as the opening of the Zoji-la Tunnel. He emphasised that residents in J-K enjoy a level of freedom of speech and expression that is fundamentally absent for those under Pakistani administration. "You see the development, the peace, the prosperity, and the roads. Recently, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Zoji-la Tunnel has been opened for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. You see the developments, roads, peace, prosperity--everywhere we see happiness. And in comparison to this peace and prosperity, the things and developments in PoJK are completely different. They are being killed in broad daylight, their rights are being vanished, and they are being killed like anything," Firdous remarked.

'Killed in Broad Daylight'

He accused the Pakistan Army Rangers of killing protesters in "broad daylight" for demanding genuine rights. "The atrocities and the killing of civilians in PoJK are condemnable. My heart goes out, and this is heart-wrenching, I can say, that the innocent and the protesters are being killed by the Pakistan Army Rangers; rather, they have come on the streets, and their demands are genuine, and their problems are genuine," he said.

Allegations of Systemic Suppression

Firdous cited persistent internet blockades, restrictions on media and journalism, and the kidnapping of social activists as evidence that Pakistan's administration has "miserably failed" to ensure the safety or welfare of the people of PoJK. "These killings and atrocities, the extrajudicial killings, the kidnappings of social activists, and the curb on journalism and media, especially the internet blockade, all say one thing: that Pakistan cannot be the sympathiser of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

Economic Hardship and Public Anger

Beyond political suppression, he pointed to severe inflation and price hikes, stating that the public anger seen on social media is directed squarely at the government in Islamabad and the Pakistan Army. He said, "They have not been given political rights. They are suffering from many things, like inflation, price rises, and other things. There is no freedom of speech and expression like we are enjoying in Jammu and Kashmir, India."

Commenting on the ongoing protests, Firdous claimed that public anger in PoJK is directed against Pakistan and its institutions. He said, "The ongoing protest in PoJK is completely against Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, and Islamabad. Because we have seen on social media, the protesters are protesting against the Pakistan Army and the government of Islamabad, which has miserably failed to restore peace in PoJK," he said.

Call for International Intervention

Given the severity of the alleged human rights abuses, Firdous urged the international community to take notice. He said, "Human rights intervention is the need of the hour in PoJK. Violence, turmoil, unabated killings--more than 55 people have been killed by the Pakistan Army. This killing spree, injustice, and discrimination of rights in PoJK must be heard and must be taken up by the United Nations Security Council."

Appeal to J&K Political Parties

Firdous also made a direct appeal to political stakeholders within Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voices. He urged local political parties to move beyond silence and adopt resolutions condemning the violence, arguing that the people of PoJK are an inseparable part of the region and deserve humanitarian support. "Even on humanitarian grounds, we should talk," Firdous said. "The killings in PoJK must be condemned, and Jammu and Kashmir's political parties must request a stop to this innocent killing."