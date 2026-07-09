A Ferrari driver got out at a Gardena signal and slashed the tires of an Indian Uber driver's SUV, leaving him helpless. Dashcam footage captured the racial attack.

A woman driving a Ferrari in Gardena stopped at a signal, got out of her vehicle, and slashed the tires of an SUV driver who was stopped nearby. The man, believed to be an Indian national driving for Uber to earn his daily living, was left helpless as the woman drove away after the attack.

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The incident occurred at a signal point in Gardena. The SUV driver had stopped his vehicle when the woman exited her Ferrari and approached his car. Without any apparent provocation, she punctured or damaged the tires of his SUV. The man got out of his vehicle to assess the damage, but the woman had already driven away.

A dashcam video from another vehicle captured the entire incident. The footage shows the woman walking toward the SUV, damaging the tires, and then returning to her Ferrari before fleeing the scene.

The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident comes amid growing concerns over rising racial attacks on Indian nationals in the United States.

Dashcam Footage Captures Brazen Attack

The Indian man was reportedly using the SUV for Uber services. He was stopped at the signal as part of his daily routine when the attack occurred. The damage to his tires left him unable to continue his work for the day.

The man appeared helpless in the dashcam footage. He exited his vehicle to inspect the damage while the woman sped away. It remains unclear whether he was able to identify the Ferrari driver or note down her license plate number.

Gardena police have not confirmed whether a formal complaint has been filed. Authorities have not released the name of either individual involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with many users expressing outrage. Some have drawn parallels to a broader trend of attacks targeting Indian Americans and South Asian communities in the U.S. Similar incidents have been reported in recent months across multiple states..

The dashcam video has been widely circulated online. Many viewers have condemned the woman's actions and questioned whether racial bias motivated the attack. The SUV driver's identity has not been revealed, and it is unclear if he has sought legal assistance.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not provided a description of the woman or her vehicle beyond identifying it as a Ferrari. The license plate has not been released to the public.

Some observers have noted that the incident appears to be part of a pattern of hostility faced by Indian immigrants working in the gig economy. Uber drivers have previously reported being targeted in similar attacks.

The SUV driver's current status is unknown. It is unclear if he was able to arrange repairs for his vehicle or if he continues to work. The financial impact of the tire damage has not been disclosed.