Ahead of PM Modi's visit, New Zealand MP Parmjeet Parmar downplayed fears over pro-Khalistan protests, stating they involve a 'very small number' of people and do not represent the wider Sikh community's views in the country.

Pro-Khalistan Protests Downplayed

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to New Zealand, New Zealand MP Parmjeet Parmar sought to downplay concerns over pro-Khalistan protests, saying those involved constitute a "very small number" and do not represent the views of the wider Sikh community in the country.

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Parmar, the first Indian-origin woman elected to New Zealand's Parliament from the National Party, said New Zealand values freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest, but stressed that such freedoms do not extend to intimidation, violence or support for terrorism. "The numbers are very small; you can count them on your fingertips. They do not represent the views of the wider community, including the Sikh community here in New Zealand," Parmar told ANI.

"We value freedom of speech and people's ability to hold peaceful protests. But that does not extend to any kind of intimidation, violence or support for terrorism. If there is any indication of violent terrorism, then the law should be applied. Nobody in the community should feel unsafe expressing their identity or feel intimidated because of who they are," she said.

The remarks come as the issue of pro-Khalistan activities has once again come into focus ahead of PM Modi's visit. India has repeatedly raised concerns with New Zealand over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements and alleged anti-India activities being carried out from its soil.

Security for PM's Visit

Parmar also expressed confidence in New Zealand's security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. "As far as this weekend is concerned, when Modi ji is here, the security is going to be really high, and I'm not concerned about that," she said.

On Attacks and Racism

On the increased attacks on Indians in New Zealand, Parmer added that New Zealand's laws apply equally to everyone and that authorities should act whenever the legal threshold for criminal conduct is crossed. "Everybody in the community should feel safe, irrespective of their ethnicity or country of origin. If people are concerned, there are laws and mechanisms to assess whether the threshold has been crossed. If it has, then the law should be enforced because nobody is above the law," Parmar said.

"There is no place for racism or intimidation in New Zealand. People should be judged by their character and the contributions they make, rather than by their ancestry," she added.

Bilateral Ties on Agenda

Prime Minister Modi will visit New Zealand at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon after concluding his visit to Australia. Announcing the visit, Modi said he would hold discussions with Luxon on strengthening economic, trade and commercial ties following the momentum generated by the New Zealand Prime Minister's visit to India in March 2025. He also said he looked forward to addressing the Indian diaspora, which he described as having made significant contributions across various sectors in New Zealand. (ANI)