British MP Rupert Lowe has labelled Pakistan a 'rogue state,' attributing the rise of industrial-scale grooming and rape gangs in the UK directly to offenders of Pakistani origin, specifically from the Mirpur region, on a recent podcast.

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan's socio-cultural framework, British Member of Parliament and Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has characterised the South Asian nation as a "rogue state," attributing the genesis of industrial-scale grooming and rape scandals in the United Kingdom directly to offenders of Pakistani origin.

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Appearing on the widely viewed podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Lowe slammed Pakistan's legal and cultural norms regarding the treatment and rights of women, linking these values directly to widespread criminal activity in the UK. "Pakistan is, I think, the example of a rogue state, basically. I think their view of, as you say, women who dress in ways other than Sharia, being totally covered. And again, it's all in various Hadiths, which we quote in the gang rape report," Lowe asserted.

Offenders Predominantly from Pakistan's Mirpur Region

The British lawmaker explicitly traced the majority of the horrific sexual exploitation cases documented in the UK back to specific regions within Pakistan. "A lot of these Muslims come from Pakistan, Joe. They're predominantly Pakistani, and they're predominantly from one part of Pakistan called Mirpur," he specified.

Lowe linked the structural decay of safety within British communities to the importation of these societal norms, questioning, "How do you square this circle of this sort of clannish, backward-looking culture, which comes to a highly open, high-trust society and then embeds itself within that society and undermines everything that we have achieved over a thousand years?"

He elaborated that while other demographics are involved, the absolute mass of offenders traces back to Pakistan. "They're predominantly from Pakistan and from one part called Mirpur. There are some from Bangladesh, Somalia, and Eritrea. There are other Muslim countries that perpetrate some of this, and, of course, there are white people who perpetrate rape as well, but nothing on the scale of this," he observed.

Inquiry Reveals Staggering Scale of Exploitation

Lowe discussed these systemic demographics in the context of the crowdfunded Independent Rape Gang Inquiry Report, which he co-chaired alongside survivor Sammy Woodhouse to document decades of child sexual exploitation across the UK. Blaming uncontrolled immigration patterns for importing these severe violations into Europe, Lowe stated, "The genesis of the rape gangs was this multicultural invasion of Europe. They wanted open borders."

According to the inquiry's staggering findings, the impact of these organised networks has reached catastrophic proportions. "We've estimated a minimum of a quarter of a million rapes have taken place. It's probably much, much more," Lowe revealed, adding, "A lot of these girls were impregnated and forced to convert to Islam."

Detailing the operations of these networks, he noted, "These are properly organised gangs who are grooming and abusing young girls, as young as ten, and then literally trafficking them around the country."

Cultural Incompatibility and Systemic Failures Blamed

Lowe concluded that the crisis stems from a fundamental incompatibility of values, pointing out, "There's a cultural difference of opinion between an open, high-trust Christian view of women and the Islamic view of women."

He further alleged that British institutions deliberately ignored the issue to preserve political correctness. "The state knows this is happening, but they don't want to admit that their multicultural experiment has failed. They don't want to be called racist. People are frightened of being accused of effectively being biased and white due to all of the woke DEI rubbish that has permeated the whole of British society," Lowe stated.

(ANI)