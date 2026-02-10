The Federation of Indian Associations hosted the 42nd Dance Pe Chance on February 7, 2026, in Trenton, New Jersey. The sold-out event drew over 2,200 attendees and featured 870 performers from 18 academies.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY-NJ-CT-NE) successfully hosted the 42nd edition of Dance Pe Chance (DPC) on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Patriots Theatre at the War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey. The flagship cultural event was held to mark India’s 77th Republic Day and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The event was completely sold out and once again confirmed Dance Pe Chance as one of the largest and most respected Indian American dance competitions in the United States.

Over 2,200 attend a celebration of Indian dance

More than 2,200 people attended the evening, including dignitaries, community leaders, families, and cultural lovers from across the region. The audience witnessed a colourful and energetic celebration of Indian dance, with performances inspired by classical, folk, Bollywood, and contemporary styles.

The programme opened with the national anthems, setting a respectful and proud tone for the evening. This was followed by presentations that highlighted FIA’s work, mission, and long history of serving the Indian diaspora.

FIA leaders reflect on four decades of legacy

Dance Pe Chance Chair Ms Priti Ray-Patel spoke about the event’s four-decade journey and its role in giving young dancers a strong platform to perform and grow. She said DPC has become a symbol of cultural pride for Indian Americans.

FIA President Mr Sreekanth Akkapalli shared major milestones from the past year and praised the dedication of FIA volunteers. FIA Chairman Mr Ankur Vaidya spoke about FIA’s steady growth and its role as a unifying voice for the Indian community in the northeastern United States.

Oath ceremony and consular support highlighted

A key moment of the evening was the Oath Ceremony of FIA’s 2026 Executive Committee, administered by the Honourable Consul General of India, Ambassador Binaya S. Pradhan. In his address, Ambassador Pradhan praised FIA for expanding the scale and impact of Dance Pe Chance year after year.

He also spoke about improved and expanded consular services to support the growing and changing needs of the Indian diaspora. Hon. Deputy Consul General-NY Vishal J Harsh also attended the event and expressed his appreciation for FIA’s work in preserving culture and strengthening community bonds.

Renowned judges and energetic hosting

The competition was judged by a respected panel that included veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, well-known choreographer Supriya Doshi, and classical dance expert Antima Chakraborty. Their feedback encouraged dancers to explore creativity while respecting tradition.

The event was smoothly and warmly hosted by Ms Mamta Narula and Ms Srishti Narula, who kept the audience engaged throughout the long and exciting evening.

870 performers light up the stage

This year’s Dance Pe Chance featured nearly 870 performers from 18 leading dance academies, presenting 31 performances across Minor, Junior, Senior, and Adult categories. The acts blended traditional Indian roots with modern expression, telling powerful stories through movement.

Broadway-style production elements, including a large LED backdrop, advanced lighting, and detailed costumes, added strong visual impact and enhanced the performances.

Volunteers honoured and winners announced

During the grand finale, more than 100 volunteers were honoured for their dedication and hard work. The evening concluded with an awards ceremony recognising excellence in categories such as Best Choreography, Thematic Innovation, and Outstanding Spirit.

As the curtains closed, FIA leaders said Dance Pe Chance continues to connect generations, encourage youth leadership, and strengthen cultural identity. Planning has already begun for the 43rd edition in 2027, which promises to be even bigger.

About the Federation of Indian Associations

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY-NJ-CT-NE) is one of the oldest and largest non-profit umbrella organisations representing Indian Americans in the northeastern United States. Through cultural, civic, and community programmes, FIA works to preserve heritage, promote unity, and celebrate the achievements of the Indian diaspora.