Fearing fresh attacks from Russia, Kyiv bans Independence Day celebrations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reportedly warned that Russia could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's 31st independence anniversary, which also marks half a year since Russia invaded.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has called for a ban on public celebrations this week commemorating independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of attack as a US official warned of Russian plans to strike Ukrainian infrastructure in the coming days.

It is reported that Russia allegedly fired rockets into several towns north and west of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February.

Artillery and rocket fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the south bank of the Dnipro River, has led to calls for the area to be demilitarised. Several residents living near the plant voiced fears that shells could hit one of the plant's six reactors, with potentially disastrous consequences.

"Of course, we are worried. ... It's like sitting on a powder keg," said Alexander Lifirenko, a resident of the nearby town of Enerhodar, now under control of pro-Moscow forces.

The reports further stated that authorities in Kyiv moved to ban public events related to the independence anniversary from Monday until Thursday fearing renewed rocket attacks. The capital is far from the front lines and has only rarely been hit by Russian missiles since Ukraine repelled a ground offensive to seize the capital in March.

Other jurisdictions also restricted public gatherings. In Kharkiv, a northeastern city that has come under frequent and deadly longer-range artillery and rocket fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced an extension to an overnight curfew to run from 4 pm to 7 am effective from Tuesday to Thursday.