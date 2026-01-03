The FBI arrested 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant in North Carolina, thwarting an alleged ISIS-inspired terrorist attack planned for New Year's Eve 2025. Authorities say he intended a mass-casualty incident at a grocery store.

In a dramatic counter-terrorism intervention, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant of Mint Hill, North Carolina, on December 31, 2025, after discovering he was allegedly planning an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack set to take place on New Year’s Eve.

Sturdivant was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization - specifically the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) - and remains in federal custody as the investigation continues.

Authorities say the plot had reached its final stages, with Sturdivant having allegedly crafted detailed attack plans and gathered weapons and tactical gear in preparation for a mass-casualty incident.

A criminal complaint unsealed in federal court revealed that law enforcement found handwritten notes titled “New Years Attack 2026” during a December 29 search of his home. These notes reportedly described intentions to stab up to 20 victims in public locations. The document also contained a so-called “martyrdom op” section outlining plans to attack responding police officers so that Sturdivant would be killed and considered a martyr for ISIS.

Investigators found two butcher knives and two hammers hidden under the teenager’s bed, along with tactical gloves, a vest, and a list of potential targets. Officials said the items seized matched those shown in Sturdivant’s online communications with what he believed were ISIS affiliates.

According to the FBI, Sturdivant first drew attention from federal authorities in January 2022, when, as a minor, he made social media contact with an unidentified ISIS member purportedly based in Europe. During that earlier incident, he left his home dressed in all black carrying a hammer and knife with the intention of attacking a neighbour but was stopped by his grandfather. No charges were filed at the time due to his age, and he was referred for psychological care.

In December 2025, Sturdivant again drew scrutiny after posting propaganda-style content supporting ISIS on social media and engaging in online conversations with individuals he believed to be connected to the extremist group. During these communications, he allegedly said, “I will do jihad soon” and referred to himself as a “soldier of the state” - suggesting allegiance to ISIS.

The planned attack reportedly targeted a local grocery store and a fast-food restaurant, locations Sturdivant believed would have many civilians present. Federal prosecutors emphasized that the charges are allegations and that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, Sturdivant could face up to 20 years in federal prison under US law.

Authorities praised the collaborative efforts of local and federal law enforcement in detecting and disrupting the plot before any harm occurred, underscoring the continuing threat of lone-wolf terrorism inspired by extremist ideologies online.