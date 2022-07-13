Fascists trying to take over government: acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he had directed military commanders and the police chief to take necessary steps to restore order.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that the country faces a fascist threat to democracy and vowed to restore normalcy and stop the destruction of state property, just hours after anti-government protesters stormed his office.

Wickremesinghe said in his first televised address since being appointed to the position after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives that he had directed military commanders and the police chief to do whatever was necessary to restore order.

We must put an end to the fascist threat to democracy. We will not tolerate the destruction of state property. He demanded that the President's office, Secretariat, and the Prime Minister's official residence be returned to proper custody.

Those in my office want to prevent me from carrying out my duties as acting President. We cannot allow them to destroy our Constitution. We cannot let fascists take over. Some mainstream politicians appear to be siding with these extremists. That is why I declared a nationwide emergency and imposed a curfew, Wickremesinghe stated.

Wickremesinghe stated that he had directed military commanders and the police chief to take necessary steps to restore order.

After protesters stormed his office, he declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the Western province as acting President.

According to intelligence reports, protesters were planning to seize his office and Parliament, prompting the action to declare an emergency.

Protesters have called for Rajapaksa's and Wickremesinghe's resignations to return the country to normalcy.



Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: From 'Go Home Gota' to 'End Nepotism' - slogans that reflect people's fury

Also Read: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

Also Read: 'We will occupy Parliament next if...' At Ground Zero with Sri Lankan protesters