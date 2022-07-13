Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fascists trying to take over government: acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe

    Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he had directed military commanders and the police chief to take necessary steps to restore order.

    Fascists trying to take over government: acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that the country faces a fascist threat to democracy and vowed to restore normalcy and stop the destruction of state property, just hours after anti-government protesters stormed his office.

    Wickremesinghe said in his first televised address since being appointed to the position after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives that he had directed military commanders and the police chief to do whatever was necessary to restore order.

    We must put an end to the fascist threat to democracy. We will not tolerate the destruction of state property. He demanded that the President's office, Secretariat, and the Prime Minister's official residence be returned to proper custody.

    Those in my office want to prevent me from carrying out my duties as acting President. We cannot allow them to destroy our Constitution. We cannot let fascists take over. Some mainstream politicians appear to be siding with these extremists. That is why I declared a nationwide emergency and imposed a curfew, Wickremesinghe stated.

    Wickremesinghe stated that he had directed military commanders and the police chief to take necessary steps to restore order.

    After protesters stormed his office, he declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the Western province as acting President.

    According to intelligence reports, protesters were planning to seize his office and Parliament, prompting the action to declare an emergency.

    Protesters have called for Rajapaksa's and Wickremesinghe's resignations to return the country to normalcy.
     

    Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: From 'Go Home Gota' to 'End Nepotism' - slogans that reflect people's fury

    Also Read: Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

    Also Read: 'We will occupy Parliament next if...' At Ground Zero with Sri Lankan protesters

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country snt

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country

    FACT CHECK Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini snt

    FACT-CHECK: Did protesters take over anchoring duties at Sri Lankan Govt's Rupavahini?

    Genetically engineered pig heart successfully transplanted in brain-dead recipients in US - adt

    Genetically engineered pig heart successfully transplanted in brain-dead recipients in US

    Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting President, says Speaker snt

    Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting President, says Speaker

    Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees snt

    Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country snt

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country

    Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly to Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan: Check out the pairs with most 100-plus ODI stands-ayh

    Tendulkar-Ganguly to Rohit-Dhawan: Check out the pairs with most 100-plus ODI stands

    With evolution in technology, Big Winner is reigning iGaming industry in India-snt

    With evolution in technology, Big Winner is reigning iGaming industry in India

    Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Know his remuneration RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Know his remuneration

    football 'What a ride': Man City fans thank Raheem Sterling after winger bids farewell ahead of Chelsea move snt

    'What a ride': Man City fans thank Sterling after winger bids farewell ahead of Chelsea move

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon