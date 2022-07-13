Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

    Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday fled to the Maldives on a military jet, hours before he was supposed to step down in the face of a public revolt against him and his family for mishandling the economy that has bankrupted the country.

    Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country's economy. 

    The Prime Minister's office informed the media organisations that a state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province had been imposed. 

    Also read: 'We will occupy Parliament next if...' At Ground Zero with Sri Lankan protesters

    Meanwhile, protesters marched to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, urging him to resign after the news came in that President Rajapaksa had left for the Maldives. 

    They broke through a barricade despite tear gas before storming the prime minister's office, demanding his resignation. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has already said he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over. 

    On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced to step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees. 

    Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees snt

    Sri Lanka's political parties have stepped up efforts to form an all-party government and subsequently elect a new President on July 20 to prevent the bankrupt nation sliding further into anarchy. Under the Sri Lankan Constitution, if both the president and prime minister resign, the Speaker of parliament will serve as acting president for a maximum of 30 days. 

    Also Read: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya flees to Maldives; India denies role

    The Parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members, who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term. 

    The anti-government protesters continue to occupy the three main buildings in the capital, the President's House, the presidential secretariat and the prime minister's official residence, Temple Trees, calling for their resignations. 

    Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country. 

    Also read: Sri Lanka crisis: Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa's exit?

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We will occupy Parliament next if Gotabaya does not resign Sri Lankan protesters

    'We will occupy Parliament next if...' At Ground Zero with Sri Lankan protesters

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya flees; reaches Maldives

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya flees to Maldives; India denies role

    Sri Lanka crisis Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa s exit gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis: Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa's exit?

    Rattled by protests, Chinese regulators to repay bank depositors

    Rattled by protests, Chinese regulators to repay bank depositors

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral - gps

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India's 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze

    CBSE Class 10th 12th result may take a month UGC asks universities to change admission schedule gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th result may 'take a month', UGC asks universities to change admission schedule

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth's film-going solid crossed Rs. 74.80 cr RBA

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth's film-going solid crossed Rs. 74.80 cr

    We will occupy Parliament next if Gotabaya does not resign Sri Lankan protesters

    'We will occupy Parliament next if...' At Ground Zero with Sri Lankan protesters

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key - adt

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon