'Farts will hit differently...' Double-decker plane seat design leaves internet divided

Top or bottom — you might finding yourself asking this question when booking a plane seat in future. If airlines adopt this double-decker seat design, that is. Doing away with overhead compartments in the plane, this design involves storing luggage under the seats, allowing for more space in the higher row seats.

Around the world, double-decker buses are a familiar sight in many cities. However, have you ever noticed or even considered double-decker aeroplane seats? A recent image of a double-decker jet has gone popular, sparking debate among internet users about how comfortable the flight may be.

Entrepreneur Alejandro Nez Vicente introduced the updated budget jet seat design at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany. People are divided on whether they want to take the concept for a double decker plane layout, which has created quite a stir online.

Photos of the prototype show the top and bottom rows of the plane's seats being separated rather than being level. The concept's goal is to provide passengers greater space and legroom.

While the design has managed to garner a lot of interest, everyone doesn't seem to be impressed by it. Many said that if the design is used on commercial aircraft, flatulence will become a problem. The seating arrangement is problematic, several sceptics noted on Reddit, as persons in the bottom row may wind up with their faces next to someone else's behind.

Some users said people with mobility issues will face a lot of problems, especially if they are unable to book a bottom row seat. However, not all remarks were unfavourable. According to several users, the design would undoubtedly give consumers extra legroom and not cause any difficulties for those who enjoy reclined chairs.



