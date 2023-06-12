Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Farts will hit differently...' Double-decker plane seat design leaves internet divided

    Top or bottom — you might finding yourself asking this question when booking a plane seat in future. If airlines adopt this double-decker seat design, that is. Doing away with overhead compartments in the plane, this design involves storing luggage under the seats, allowing for more space in the higher row seats.

    Farts will hit differently Double decker plane seat design leaves internet divided check netizens reactions gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Around the world, double-decker buses are a familiar sight in many cities. However, have you ever noticed or even considered double-decker aeroplane seats? A recent image of a double-decker jet has gone popular, sparking debate among internet users about how comfortable the flight may be. 

    Entrepreneur Alejandro Nez Vicente introduced the updated budget jet seat design at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany. People are divided on whether they want to take the concept for a double decker plane layout, which has created quite a stir online.

    Photos of the prototype show the top and bottom rows of the plane's seats being separated rather than being level. The concept's goal is to provide passengers greater space and legroom.

    Also Read | North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation

    While the design has managed to garner a lot of interest, everyone doesn't seem to be impressed by it. Many said that if the design is used on commercial aircraft, flatulence will become a problem. The seating arrangement is problematic, several sceptics noted on Reddit, as persons in the bottom row may wind up with their faces next to someone else's behind.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces as cyclonic storm nears; IMD warns of wind speed to touch 150kmph

    Some users said people with mobility issues will face a lot of problems, especially if they are unable to book a bottom row seat. However, not all remarks were unfavourable. According to several users, the design would undoubtedly give consumers extra legroom and not cause any difficulties for those who enjoy reclined chairs.
     

    Also Read | PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation AJR

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation

    Three dead, 7 injured in mass shooting at Maryland residence; check details AJR

    Three dead, 7 injured in mass shooting at Maryland residence; check details

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey anr

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey

    PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune

    PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune (WATCH)

    Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, found dead in US prison cell snt

    Who was Ted Kaczynski, the infamous 'Unabomber' found dead in United States prison cell?

    Recent Stories

    From Khichdi to Sarson ka saag more New Jersey restaurant launches Modi Ji thali ahead of US visit gcw

    From Khichdi to Sarson ka saag & more: New Jersey restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' thali ahead of PM's US visit

    MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today AJR

    MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start mega Congress poll campaign 'Mahakaushal' today

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation AJR

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation

    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor amritha during treatment in Thalassery General hospital anr

    Kerala: Patient assaults woman doctor during treatment in hospital

    IAF Army simulate combat situations in central sector

    IAF, Army simulate combat situations in central sector (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon