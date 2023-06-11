PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of the world's most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77 percent. The survey showed that the approval rating of PM Modi has been greater than 75 percent since 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to dominate the list of most popular leaders of the world. Ever since Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the outlook of the country has changed drastically by the world countries.

PM Modi has again grabbed the first spot in the list of the world's most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77 percent, according to a survey.

Since the Global Leadership Approval project, which Morning Consult has been compiling since August 2019, has been in operation, PM Modi has maintained an approval rating of more than 71%. The approval rating of Prime Minister Modi has been greater than 75% since 2022.

PM Modi has left behind Australian PM Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to the poll, which surveyed 22 world leaders for the rating exercise, only four world leaders of the 22 main nations enjoy home approval ratings of more than 50%.

The most recent approval ratings are based on information gathered between May 30 and June 6, 2023.

In Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, the survey monitors public opinion of political figures as well as national trends.

The ratings, according to Morning Consult, are based on more than 20,000 global online interviews done each day. Based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country, the global leader and country trajectory data has an error range of 1-4 percent.

