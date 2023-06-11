Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of the world's most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77 percent. The survey showed that the approval rating of PM Modi has been greater than 75 percent since 2022.

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to dominate the list of most popular leaders of the world. Ever since Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the outlook of the country has changed drastically by the world countries. 

    PM Modi has again grabbed the first spot in the list of the world's most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77 percent, according to a survey.

    Since the Global Leadership Approval project, which Morning Consult has been compiling since August 2019, has been in operation, PM Modi has maintained an approval rating of more than 71%. The approval rating of Prime Minister Modi has been greater than 75% since 2022.

    PM Modi has left behind Australian PM Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to the poll, which surveyed 22 world leaders for the rating exercise, only four world leaders of the 22 main nations enjoy home approval ratings of more than 50%.

    The most recent approval ratings are based on information gathered between May 30 and June 6, 2023.

    In Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, the survey monitors public opinion of political figures as well as national trends.

    The ratings, according to Morning Consult, are based on more than 20,000 global online interviews done each day. Based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country, the global leader and country trajectory data has an error range of 1-4 percent.

    Also read: Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top batting order faces flak for poor show osf

    WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top order faces flak for poor show

    Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: Former SFI leader K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail anr

    Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

    AMR disease due to eating chicken? NOT true, say poultry industry veterinarians

    AMR disease due to eating chicken? NOT true, say poultry industry veterinarians

    Three Kerala sailors detained in Nigeria return home after 9 months anr

    Three Kerala sailors detained in Nigeria return home after 9 months

    HUGE heist in Ludhiana Rs 7 crore looted from firm probe underway gcw

    HUGE heist in Ludhiana! Rs 7 crore looted from firm, probe underway

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed You can buy it under Rs 55000 Check out the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Jalebi to Kebab-7 best Delhi street food MSW

    Jalebi to Kebab-7 best Delhi street food

    WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top batting order faces flak for poor show osf

    WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top order faces flak for poor show

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head and lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident ADC

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head, lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident

    Beagle to Chow Chow- 7 dumbest dog breeds RBA

    Beagle to Chow Chow- 7 dumbest dog breeds

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon