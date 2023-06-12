Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'full support' to Vladimir Putin for strategic cooperation

    The North Korean leader made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia's National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying "full support and solidarity."

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    State media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday (June 12) said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and strengthen strategic cooperation on their common goal of creating a powerful country.

    "Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory," Kim said in the message published by KCNA.

    It is reportedly said that Kim called for "closer strategic cooperation" with Moscow, "holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country," it added.

    After Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, North Korea has attempted to develop deeper ties with the Kremlin and supported it by criticising the "hegemonic policy" and "high-handedness" of the United States and the West.

    This is the latest message of support from Pyongyang to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

