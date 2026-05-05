US President Donald Trump declared America's lead over China in the artificial intelligence (AI) race ahead of a crucial meeting with President Xi Jinping. The statement underscores AI's centrality to the broader US-China competition, which impacts economic strength and global influence.

US President Donald Trump has highlighted America’s position in the global artificial intelligence race, asserting that the country is ahead of China in this critical technology sector. His remarks come ahead of a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he described as “very important” for both nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump’s comments underline how central AI has become to the broader competition between the United States and China. As both countries invest heavily in advanced technologies, leadership in AI is increasingly seen as a key factor in economic strength, military capability, and global influence.

Speaking about the upcoming engagement, Trump said, “We’re far ahead of China in AI,” while also stressing the significance of direct dialogue. He added, “I’m going to go see President Xi… it’ll be a very important trip,” signalling that despite ongoing tensions, communication remains a priority.

The meeting is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including trade relations, supply chains, and geopolitical concerns. While differences persist, both sides appear keen to maintain high-level talks to manage competition and avoid further escalation.

As the AI race intensifies, Trump’s remarks reflect Washington’s confidence—but also the growing urgency to maintain its edge in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.