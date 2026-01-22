Despite recent tariff tensions, Trump said a “good deal” was close, reviving hopes of a breakthrough as India and the US continue trade talks aimed at boosting bilateral commerce and easing economic strains.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump publicly praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “fantastic man and a friend” and expressing optimism about ongoing India-US trade negotiations. Trump’s upbeat remarks came when asked about the status of the long-awaited trade deal between the world’s two largest democracies, with the president saying, “we are going to have a good deal.”

The comments mark a positive tone in a relationship that has recently seen tariff tensions, including the US imposing significant duties on Indian imports, especially in sectors like textiles, chemicals and food products. Despite these trade barriers, Trump’s acknowledgment of strong bilateral ties and his admiration for Modi have reinvigorated hopes of a breakthrough in negotiations.

Trade officials from both sides have been engaged in discussions for months, aiming to iron out key issues and reach an agreement that could significantly boost bilateral trade, which leaders have targeted to reach USD 500 billion by 2030. India’s Commerce Secretary has said that the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is “very near,” though no specific timeline has been confirmed.

The Davos interaction underscored the strategic importance of India-US economic cooperation, even as some internal disagreements and misunderstandings about calls and talks have surfaced. Trump’s emphasis on respect for Modi and his belief in securing a strong trade deal have been welcomed by supporters of deeper economic collaboration, signalling renewed momentum in talks that could ease tariff strains and broaden market access for products on both sides.