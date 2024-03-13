Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explosion rocks Space One's debut launch: Kairos rocket destroyed mid-flight (WATCH)

    Space One reported that the flight was "interrupted" post-launch and initiated an investigation into the incident. Despite the explosion, no injuries were reported at the launch pad, and authorities successfully extinguished the fire.

    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Japan's aspirations for spaceflight on Wednesday (March 13) faced a setback as Kairos, a small solid-fuelled rocket crafted by Space One, met a disastrous end moments after its debut launch. According to reports, the explosion took place as Space One endeavored to become the first Japanese company to deploy a satellite into orbit.

    The 18-meter (59 ft) rocket disintegrated mere seconds after liftoff at 11:01 am local time, engulfing the launch site near the mountainous Kii peninsula in western Japan in a cloud of smoke and flames. Local media livestreams captured the dramatic scene, showcasing fragments of the rocket and firefighting efforts to contain the blaze.

    Space One reported that the flight was "interrupted" post-launch and initiated an investigation into the incident. Despite the explosion, no injuries were reported at the launch pad, and authorities successfully extinguished the fire.

    The ill-fated Kairos mission aimed to transport an experimental government satellite capable of serving as a temporary replacement for intelligence satellites in orbit. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the launch faced multiple delays, including one caused by a vessel entering the restricted sea area nearby.

    Despite setbacks, Space One remains committed to its vision of providing "space courier services" both domestically and internationally. The company, established in 2018 by a consortium of Japanese firms, plans to launch 20 rockets annually by the late 2020s.

    Although the inaugural launch faced delays, Space One has already secured orders for subsequent missions, including from overseas clients. Kairos, designed with three stages of solid-fuelled engines and a liquid-fuelled post-boost stage, aims to transport payloads of up to 250 kg to low-Earth orbit. However, Wednesday's explosion poses significant challenges to Space One's ambitions, evident in the drop in shares of its parent companies following the failed launch.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
