    BJP's CAA move is dangerous for India; Northeast will suffer: Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns about the repercussions of the CAA, particularly for states like Assam, and questioned the government's readiness to address the influx of refugees and provide employment opportunities.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Delhi's Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, didn't hold back on Wednesday as he criticized the BJP-led central government for rolling out the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) just before the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal argued that such a move diverts attention from critical economic concerns facing the nation.

    In a video statement, Kejriwal lambasted the BJP for what he deemed as opening India's doors to residents from Pakistan and Bangladesh under the CAA. He cautioned that this could have severe repercussions, especially for states like Assam, where the influx of migrants poses a threat to the local culture.

    Kejriwal warned against the BJP's decision, stating, "The BJP's move to grant citizenship to Pakistani and Bangladeshi residents is perilous for India. The northeastern states, especially Assam, will bear the brunt of this decision, endangering the cultural fabric of Assam due to illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The BJP's agenda to confer citizenship upon these migrants is concerning."

    Kejriwal voiced apprehensions over the allocation of government funds to settle Pakistani refugees in India under the CAA. He expressed fears that the legislation would encourage millions of minority community members from neighbouring countries to seek refuge in India.

    He further commented, "Government funds could potentially be diverted to settle Pakistani refugees in India. With significant minority populations in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, estimated at approximately 2.5 to 3 crore, India's open-door policy may result in a substantial influx from these countries."

    Under the CAA, citizenship is expedited for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities who entered India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.

    Kejriwal also questioned the government's readiness to provide employment opportunities for these refugees once they arrive in India. He suggested that the move might be driven by vote bank politics rather than genuine concern for the refugees' welfare.

    Criticism wasn't solely directed at the content of the CAA but also at its timing. Kejriwal argued that after being in power for a decade, the BJP should focus on showcasing its achievements rather than stirring controversies with laws like the CAA.

    In Kejriwal's view, the foremost issues facing the country are inflation and unemployment. He emphasized that instead of addressing these pressing concerns, the government's attention is diverted towards contentious issues like the CAA.

    Kejriwal's remarks come amid ongoing political debate over the CAA, which was passed four years ago but implemented just weeks before the general elections. As tensions mount, the government launched an online portal to address concerns related to the law. However, Kejriwal remains critical of the government's priorities, urging a focus on addressing the nation's economic challenges.

    Also Read: 'It is unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
