Major breakthrough in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, NIA detains suspect in Bellary

The NIA confirms a Bellary link in the Bengaluru Rameswaram cafe blast case. They detain Shabbir, a Bellary resident, for interrogation, suspecting his involvement in aiding the bomber's escape. The arrest follows heightened scrutiny post the blast, with NIA intensifying efforts in the investigation.

In a significant development regarding the Bengaluru Rameswaram cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed a link to Bellary, a city in Karnataka. The NIA officials, in a pre-dawn operation, detained an individual named Shabbir at 4 am today, marking a crucial breakthrough in the investigation.

Shabbir, a youth from Bellary, was taken into custody by NIA officers and subsequently transported to Bangalore for further interrogation. The significant breakthrough comes amidst heightened scrutiny following the recent bomb blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, with authorities intensifying efforts to unravel the intricacies of the case.



Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA suspects 'bomber' hails from Malnad, probe intensifies

The suspect, identified as a resident of Shabbr in Bellary, was detained by NIA, who is working for a private company in Toranagallu. The arrest took place near Tank Bund Road, with Shabbir reportedly involved in meeting the suspected terrorist near Complex. Shabbir, a resident of the Tank Band area, is believed to have facilitated the suspect's escape to Hyderabad. It is alleged that Shabbir played a pivotal role in aiding the suspect's evasion of law enforcement.

On March 1, around noon, an explosion shook the customers inside the Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, injuring 10 customers. NIA took over the investigation from CCB, and they have made a breakthrough in the case, detaining Shabbir from Bellary, who is said to have met with the suspect who planted a bomb inside the cafe.