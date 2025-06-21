A British F-35 fighter jet made an unexpected landing in India and hasn't taken off since. Here's what caused the halt, and why recovery isn’t going as planned.

A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet remains grounded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after an emergency landing due to fuel concerns turned into a mechanical setback.

According to Indian defense officials cited by ANI, the jet initially landed safely after running low on fuel. The Indian Air Force stepped in, offering full support, including refuelling. But while attempting to return, the aircraft encountered a hydraulic failure, grounding the jet indefinitely.

A UK Navy maintenance team was flown in to address the issue. However, the attempt to repair the jet on-site failed. A larger maintenance crew is now expected to arrive in Kerala to carry out further recovery efforts. Officials also noted that if necessary, the jet could be transported back using a military cargo aircraft.

The emergency took place on the night of June 14, with the jet touching down around 9:30 PM. Indian officials confirmed the diversion and assistance as routine. “Normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. IAF fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons,” the IAF stated the next day.

The F-35B is no ordinary aircraft. As part of the most expensive fighter jet program in military history, the stealth aircraft, which has been developed by Lockheed Martin, is known for its cutting-edge tech and capabilities. The B variant, which allows short take-offs and vertical landings, is tailored for carrier operations where conventional take-off systems aren’t available.

Despite its technological prowess, the F-35 programme has repeatedly come under scrutiny. While countries like Israel have used the jets in high-precision missions, including those over Iran, the programme has been riddled with technical issues. The B variant, in particular, has shown issues with its vertical lift fan system and other mechanical components.

History Repeats For Royal Navy Airforce

This isn’t the first time a Royal Navy aircraft has had to make an unscheduled landing in extraordinary circumstances. In 1983, a Royal Navy Sea Harrier, low on fuel and unable to locate its aircraft carrier, landed on a Spanish cargo ship. That incident, too, involved a young pilot, Ian Watson, flying with pressure during a routine exercise.

He lost contact with his lead pilot during a radio-silent training mission and had to rely on a partially completed training regimen to try and make it back. A Board of Inquiry later noted his lack of experience as a factor.

Fast-forward to 2025, and while the F-35 is far more advanced than the Harriers of old, the aircraft is still susceptible to malfunctions. With the fighter jet still grounded and a second technical team en route, focus remains on Thiruvananthapuram.