Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado presented her medal to former US President Donald Trump as a symbolic thank you for his support. The gesture occurred during a White House meeting.

In an unprecedented move that has grabbed global headlines, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to former US President Donald Trump during a January 15, 2026 meeting at the White House. The gesture was meant to symbolise her appreciation for Trump’s perceived role in supporting Venezuela’s democratic aspirations, particularly after a US-backed operation led to the ousting and capture of long-time president Nicolas Maduro.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, despite the drama and symbolism of the moment, international Nobel Prize rules are clear: the Peace Prize itself cannot be transferred, shared, revoked or reassigned once awarded. Legal statutes established under the terms of Alfred Nobel’s will and upheld by the Norwegian Nobel Institute — which administers the prize — make the decision final and unalterable.

What Happened at the White House?

Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her role in advocating for democratic rights and peaceful transition in Venezuela, met Trump at the White House on January 15. After the meeting, she publicly stated she had presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to him “as recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.”

Trump, who has long expressed interest in winning a Nobel Peace Prize and has previously spoken about his desire for the award, described Machado’s gesture as a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.” A White House official confirmed that Trump accepted the physical medal and noted that the meeting marked the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.

Can a Nobel Peace Prize Be Transferred?

Despite the optics of the presentation, the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate remains with Machado and cannot be transferred to anyone else, including Trump. The Nobel Committee and its administrative arm, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, have repeatedly emphasised that once a Nobel Prize is announced, the decision is final and permanent. There is no provision in Nobel Foundation statutes that allows a laureate to give their award to another individual or share the official honour.

While the physical medal and cash prize accompanying the award can be gifted, displayed, or even sold — as has happened in rare historical cases — these actions do not change the official record of who is recognised as the laureate. In other words, holding the medal or cash does not confer the status of Nobel Peace Prize winner on a second person.

Why the Gesture Matters Politically

Machado’s decision to present the medal was more than a ceremonial act. It came at a moment of intense geopolitical maneuvering involving US-Venezuela relations. Trump’s administration has publicly supported elements of Venezuela’s interim leadership, though not consistently backing Machado’s front-runner status in the country’s political future. Instead, Trump has signalled support for Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice-president who is currently acting president.

By offering the medal to Trump, Machado may have hoped to strengthen her political leverage and align US support behind her leadership bid. Critics argue that the gesture could backfire, potentially undermining her credibility and raising concerns about political opportunism. Nonetheless, the presentation of the medal remains a powerful symbolic moment in international diplomacy, highlighting the complex interplay between awards, political signalling, and realpolitik.

Why Nobel Rules Are So Strict

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious global honours, intended to recognise individuals or organisations that have made “the greatest benefit to humankind.” Once awarded, it becomes part of the historical record and cannot be retroactively reassigned or shared. This permanence safeguards the integrity and consistency of the prize, ensuring that laureates are recognised strictly based on the committee’s evaluation at the time of the award.

Conclusion

Although Donald Trump now holds María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize medal, the official title and accolades of the Nobel Peace Prize remain permanently with Machado. The dramatic gesture underscores current geopolitical tensions and the symbolic value of the Nobel Prize, but it does not alter Nobel rules or confer laureateship on Trump.