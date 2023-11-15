Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Inside Al Shifa hospital, the tensions and struggles amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    Hamas leaders, health authorities, and Al Shifa's directors have vehemently denied claims of concealing military infrastructure within or beneath the hospital complex. They've expressed a willingness to welcome international inspections to refute these accusations.

    Explained Inside Al Shifa hospital, the tensions and struggles amid Israel-Hamas conflict AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Amidst ongoing conflict, Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the largest in the strip, has become a central focus. Both Israel and the US allege that Hamas militants have been using Gaza's hospitals, including Al Shifa, to hide command posts and hostages via underground tunnels.

    Contrary to these allegations, Hamas leaders, health authorities, and Al Shifa's directors have vehemently denied claims of concealing military infrastructure within or beneath the hospital complex. They've expressed a willingness to welcome international inspections to refute these accusations.

    China unveils world's fastest internet, capable of transmitting 150 movies in one second

    What does Shifa mean?

    The sprawling complex of Al Shifa lies near Gaza City's fishing port, encompassing various buildings and courtyards. The name "Shifa" translates to "healing" in Arabic, a commonly used term for hospitals across the Middle East.

    How many babies are in Al Shifa?

    Amidst the conflict, Al Shifa has been caring for 36 babies, with medical staff reporting a lack of clear mechanisms to relocate them despite Israeli attempts to provide incubators for evacuation. Tragically, three premature babies have already succumbed to the conditions after the hospital faced fuel shortages to power their incubators.

    Israeli troops enter Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; calls on Hamas terrorists to surrender

    When was Al Shifa constructed?

    Constructed in 1946 under British rule, Al Shifa has endured various conflicts. Even during Egyptian occupation and Israeli control in 1967, it remained a significant point for treating Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces.

    Control of Al Shifa shifted over time. In 1994, during the Oslo peace process, Palestinian forces, primarily Fatah-dominated, raised the Palestinian flag over the hospital. However, effective control transitioned from the Palestinian Authority to Hamas after the latter's victory in the 2006 elections and subsequent military control in 2007.

    Throughout this tumultuous period, Al Shifa has been a site for treating wounded fighters from both Fatah and Hamas, embodying a delicate truce amid political strife.

    Over 100 UN staff members killed in Gaza since Israel-Palestine war began: UN aid agency

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China unveils world's fastest internet, capable of transmitting 150 movies in one second AJR

    China unveils world's fastest internet, capable of transmitting 150 movies in one second

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python snt

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python

    Elon will be Elon Wikipedia founder slams Musk-owned X; says its 'overrun by trolls, lunatics' (WATCH) snt

    'Elon will be Elon': Wikipedia founder slams Musk-owned X; says its 'overrun by trolls, lunatics' (WATCH)

    Deadline looms: Biden faces challenge in reauthorising key spy tool amid privacy & national security debate snt

    Deadline looms: Biden faces challenge in reauthorising key spy tool amid privacy & national security debate

    Israeli troops enter Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; calls on Hamas terrorists to surrender AJR

    Israeli troops enter Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; calls on Hamas terrorists to surrender

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century osf

    IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century

    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise ATG

    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds vkp

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds

    Kerala: Dengue cases are on the rise, but fewer deaths this year rkn

    Kerala: Dengue cases are on the rise, but fewer deaths this year

    Bengaluru police arrests Facebook user who posted 'Kill DK brothers' comment vkp

    Bengaluru police arrests Facebook user who posted 'Kill DK brothers' comment

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon