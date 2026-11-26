Experts warn India faces ongoing uncertainty as the US considers new tariffs. Despite trade talks, potential Section 301 investigations into excess capacity and other sectors create a complex environment for a successful US-India trade agreement.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Former senior diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar and foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev have flagged continued uncertainty over US tariff measures, saying India needs to prepare for possible additional duties even as trade negotiations between the two countries continue. He said uncertainty and unpredictability had become synonymous with the US administration, adding that the existence of a trade agreement might make little difference. Speaking to ANI, Sajjanhar said on Wednesday, "Uncertainty and unpredictability have become the second name as far as the United States is concerned. In this context, the existence—or absence—of a trade agreement makes little difference." He further pointed out that the 16 countries under consideration included nations that already had established trade agreements with the US, such as Japan and several European countries. "The 16 countries in question include nations that already have established agreements with the US, such as Japan and various European countries... We need to be prepared for any measures that may emerge from the US administration. This is precisely why you see us diversifying our options and working to de-risk—a trend that is clearly evident," he added.

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev also expressed concerns over the possibility of further tariff measures, saying several investigations under Section 301 could lead to additional duties on India and other countries. "Definitely, the cloud of tariffs is still out there. And in fact, there may be five or six clouds out there under the Section 301, where investigations are ongoing or supposed to begin. The first of those investigations was regarding forced labour, due to which 10% to 12.5% tariffs have been imposed in a bunch of countries, including India. Now, the second investigation, which is being talked about, is being talked about the excess capacity or subsidy given by governments to their local industry, which makes it more competitive as compared to American products," Sachdev said.

He said the proposed excess-capacity tariffs could also affect India, China, Japan and the European Union, while investigations were also underway into other areas, including digital tax, marine trade and rice products. He said the uncertainty surrounding possible American tariff measures made it difficult to determine the final contours of the agreement. “This excess capacity tariffs could also apply to India, China, Japan, European Union. And then there are tariffs which are being discussed and investigations which are going on regarding digital tax, regarding marine trade and rice products. So there are at least 3-4 other topics on which investigations are going on. So I do not understand how the US-India trade deal is 99% done, when one part of the equation on the American side is absolutely unclear. There are at least 3-4 other topics or issues on which there could be more tariffs being imposed. So if those keep on being imposed or are under investigations, unless that picture is clear to us, it is like we are trying to solve an equation of algebra, whereas the question is of geometry,” Sachdev further said.

Their remarks came after the USTR on Wednesday proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with exemptions for certain products, while indicating that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington. In an official statement, the USTR said the proposed action was aimed at addressing its findings concerning structural excess capacity and production in India's manufacturing sectors. "The Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices would include applying tariffs of up to 25 percent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods," the USTR said. The US trade representative further proposed considering adjustments to the additional duties to account for tariffs imposed under existing Section 301 and Section 232 actions. It also indicated that the proposed tariff rate could be 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington that addresses the findings of the investigation. (ANI)