'Experienced racism while growing up, but ...' UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

"The job is never done. And we must confront it whenever we see it. And, it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future," Sunak said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that he experienced racism while growing up. However, he clarified that his country had made incredible progress in confronting the issue.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a racism row in Buckingham Palace, Sunak said, "... I have experienced racism in my life. Some of the things I experienced when I was a kid and a young person, I am pleased to say, I don't think would happen today; the country has made incredible progress in dealing with racism. But the job is never done. And we must confront it whenever we see it. And, it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future."

To note, Sunak was born in the United Kingdom to parents of Indian heritage.

The controversy, which rocked Buckingham Palace, saw Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigning after Ngozi Fulani, founder of London-based charity Sistah Space, revealed that at Queen Consort Camilla's palace reception, the senior palace aide approached her and asked her "what part of Africa" she was from. This was after Fulani told the close confidante of late Queen Elizabeth II repeatedly that she was British.

Fulani claimed that the incident was a 'violation' and termed it as a form of abuse.

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently touring the United States, have termed the comment as "unacceptable" and made it clear that racism had "no place in British society", a Kensington Palace spokesperson told media persons.

While stating that it had taken the incident extremely seriously and terming the remarks as unacceptable and deeply regrettable, Buckingham Palace said LadySusan Hussey had expressed "profound apologies" and stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

