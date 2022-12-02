Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    With no end in sight, Ukraine has been tackling another challenge in the midst of onset of winters - massive power cuts. Despite global pressure, appeals and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet relented from his stance on invading Ukraine.

    Experience like no other Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    Bear Grylls on Thursday (December 1) shared in a series of tweets about his interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital city of the war-battered nation.

    Since February this year, Ukraine has been under fire from Russia and the conflict is now in its tenth month. The adventure show host also shared details on a special show with Zelensky.

    Also read: 'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating World Cup 2022 exit

    In a series of tweets, Bear Grylls said, "This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other."

    "As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle. Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before," he further wrote.

    "What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping… I got so much more. The programme is coming soon. Thank you @ZelenskyyUa for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay Strong. (sic)," another post read.

    Also read: India's G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    With no end in sight, Ukraine has been tackling another challenge in the midst of onset of winters - massive power cuts. Despite global pressure, appeals and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet relented from his stance on invading Ukraine.

    On Thursday, US President and his French counterpart said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached a tentative agreement on an oil price cap to squeeze Moscow's export earnings.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating Qatar World Cup 2022 exit USA snt

    'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating World Cup 2022 exit

    India s G20 presidency begins: Jaishankar to address students in 75 universities, 100 monuments to be illuminated - adt

    India's G20 presidency begins: Jaishankar to address students in 75 universities, 100 monuments to be lit up

    India G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    India's G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96 AJR

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96

    Scientists revive 48,500-year-old 'zombie' virus from Siberian permafrost, is it bad news? AJR

    Scientists revive 48,500-year-old 'zombie' virus from Siberian permafrost, is it bad news?

    Recent Stories

    DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today, December 2; know steps to check

    DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Spot Round 2 allocation list to be released today; know steps to check

    JNU campus walls defaced with anti-brahmin slogans, probe ordered - adt

    JNU campus walls defaced with anti-brahmin slogans, probe ordered

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California

    Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency sur

    Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon