'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

With no end in sight, Ukraine has been tackling another challenge in the midst of onset of winters - massive power cuts. Despite global pressure, appeals and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet relented from his stance on invading Ukraine.

Bear Grylls on Thursday (December 1) shared in a series of tweets about his interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital city of the war-battered nation.

Since February this year, Ukraine has been under fire from Russia and the conflict is now in its tenth month. The adventure show host also shared details on a special show with Zelensky.

In a series of tweets, Bear Grylls said, "This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other."

"As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle. Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before," he further wrote.

"What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping… I got so much more. The programme is coming soon. Thank you @ZelenskyyUa for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay Strong. (sic)," another post read.

On Thursday, US President and his French counterpart said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached a tentative agreement on an oil price cap to squeeze Moscow's export earnings.