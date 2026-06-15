The Royal Australian Air Force's Exercise Pitch Black returns to Darwin from July 20-Aug 7, featuring over 100 aircraft from 19 nations. The exercise aims to boost interoperability, with free community events also planned for the public.

Exercise Pitch Black returns to the Top End from 20 July to 7 August, creating an opportunity for over 100 aircraft and personnel from 19 allied and partner nations to exercise together and strengthen regional and global interoperability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This is the Royal Australian Air Force's largest international exercise, featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over three weeks. Alongside the exercise, the Northern Territory community will once again have the opportunity to see participating aircraft in the air and on the ground, and meet military personnel from Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Public Events to Showcase Military Aircraft

These opportunities will be available at two free community events, starting with the Mindil Beach Flying Display on Thursday, 23 July, followed by the RAAF Darwin Open Day on Saturday, 1 August. Head of Air Shows for the Royal Australian Air Force, Air Commodore Micka Gray, said the Flying Display and the Open Day provide great opportunities for residents and visitors to see a wide array of military aircraft and equipment.

"The Pitch Black Flying Display and the RAAF Darwin Open Day have been fixtures on the exercise calendar since 2012 and allow exercise participants to thank the community while showcasing an impressive selection of military capability," Air Commodore Gray said. "These events are fantastic opportunities for Northern Territory families, visitors and aviation enthusiasts to meet highly skilled aviators and see some incredible aircraft up close."

Strengthening Regional Security

Pitch Black 26 Exercise Commander, Air Commodore Matt McCormack, said Exercise Pitch Black strengthens relationships with allies and partners through air combat integration in challenging scenarios.

"Exercise Pitch Black 26 is vital for the preparedness and collective security of both Australia and the region," Air Commodore McCormack said. "By training together in complex scenarios, we enhance our shared preparedness and ability to operate together while also demonstrating our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability and security."

Event Details and Ticketing

The Mindil Beach Flying Display on Thursday, 23 July, will be held from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and is a free, non-ticketed community event.

The RAAF Darwin Open Day on Saturday, 1 August, is also a free community event, with pre-booked tickets required for event entry and park-and-ride bus transfer. Tickets must be pre-booked through TryBooking, noting that no tickets will be available at the event. (ANI)