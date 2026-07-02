Former R&AW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat urges restarting dialogue with Pakistan, arguing India should confront Islamabad directly on terrorism. He suggests shifting the focus of talks to terror itself, a stance opposing the government's current policy.

Ex-R&AW chief's push for Pak talks

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat on Wednesday advocated for restarting diplomatic conversations with Pakistan, arguing that New Delhi must directly confront Islamabad on its soil-based terrorism. His remarks come amid a wider public debate triggered by a joint letter signed by over 100 prominent citizens from both India and Pakistan, urging both governments to restore peace, normalcy, and bilateral dialogue.

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'Let Us Talk About Terror'

While acknowledging India's long-standing position that "terror and talks can't go together," Dulat suggested pivoting the framework of engagement to address security concerns head-on. "We should talk about why Pakistan is sheltering terror," Dulat told ANI. "We have said this in the past and rightly so, that terror and talks can't go together. So, Kashmir and terror can't go together. So, let us talk about terror."

Underlining that Pakistan remains deeply involved in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the former intelligence chief emphasised that avoiding conversation is a counterproductive diplomatic strategy. On the necessity of dialogue, he said, "I think talk is always required, whether it will work or not, time will tell. But it's not a very good option not to talk."

While talking on enemy diplomacy, he said, "Unless you talk to somebody... in diplomacy also, you talk to your enemies first to make peace." Dulat clarified that he was speaking strictly from the perspective of an ordinary individual. "I am nobody, I am just an ordinary citizen of the country now, and I am not in any position now... It is a normal Indian citizen's view," he added.

India's Official Position

Dulat's call for engagement stands in stark contrast to the Indian government's current unyielding stance. In a major diplomatic assertion, India categorically distanced itself from reports of recent back-channel engagements with Pakistan, firmly clarifying that such interactions hold no official sanctity or value for New Delhi.

Relations plummeted to a historic low following a state-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, J-K (April 2025), which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. While Dulat maintained that Pakistan was unmistakably involved in the Pahalgam attack, he reiterated that resolving the impasse ultimately requires opening lines of communication, a position the Indian government is currently unwilling to entertain until state-sponsored terrorism completely ceases.

(ANI)