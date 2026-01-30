Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali termed the EU's designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group a "strategic miscalculation." He said the IRGC is a formal military body that fought ISIS and warned the EU's move violates international law.

Iran Slams EU's 'Strategic Miscalculation' on IRGC

Terming the European Union's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation a "strategic miscalculation," the Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has warned that such moves ignore the "realities on the ground" and violate international law.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ambassador Fathali asserted that the IRGC is a formal and legal military institution of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasised that targeting an official state force contradicts established international norms.

IRGC's Role in Fighting ISIS

Ambassador Fathali highlighted the IRGC's role in regional stability, particularly its efforts against ISIS. He stated that over the past years, the IRGC has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in the region and argued that had this on-the-ground struggle against ISIS not taken place, European countries would today be facing terrorist groups on the streets of their own cities. He described the EU's decision as a form of "ingratitude" toward the sacrifices made by the IRGC in enhancing international security.

India-Iran Security Cooperation

Responding to a query regarding the recent visit of India's Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Pavan Kapoor to Tehran, the Ambassador noted that the visit falls within the framework of continuous cooperation and regular security dialogue. He noted that Iran and India enjoy a long-standing and robust history of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of security and regional affairs. He expressed hope for upcoming visits by senior security officials from both nations to further expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Stance on US Tensions

Addressing alleged threats from American forces, the Ambassador maintained that while Tehran does not seek war, it remains in a state of full preparedness to defend its sovereignty. He cautioned that the United States should seriously reconsider its military and security calculations regarding Iran and refrain from approaches that escalate tensions and instability, adding that Iran has always welcomed diplomatic solutions.

Internal Situation in Iran

Regarding the internal climate in Iran, Fathali described the situation as normal and stable, despite what he characterised as a difficult period in recent weeks. He noted that President Masoud Pezeshkian is personally monitoring the economic situation, with a focus on improving the livelihoods of the Iranian people. He said that through the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei and the unity of the Iranian people, the country successfully overcame those challenging circumstances. (ANI)