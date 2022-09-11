Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report

    Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late on Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Ukraine's atomic power operator on Sunday said the last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

    Last week, the six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in "island mode" for several days. This also helped in generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

    Also read: 9/11 deadly attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in

    Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late on Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

    Meanwhile, the company said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown.

    Also read: 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning

    The plant, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the military operation. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.

    In a statement, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow for the creation of a "demilitarized zone" around it.

    Also read: King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support?

    The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. Its director has called for a safe zone around the plant to avert a disaster.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey; here's why? - adt

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey today; here's why?

    9/11 deadly attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in AJR

    9/11 deadly attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in

    7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning AJR

    7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning

    King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support? snt

    King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support?

    75-year-old wait ends: How Amarjit Singh, separated at Partition, reunited with Pakistani sister in Kartarpur snt

    75-year-old wait ends: How Amarjit Singh, separated at Partition, reunited with Pakistani sister in Kartarpur

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit - adt

    Maharashtra: MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video - gps

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video alert Monalisa, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance song, is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video alert: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance song, is a must WATCH

    UFC 279: Fans boo The Queens tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash (WATCH)

    UFC 279: Fans boo The Queen's tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash (WATCH)

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech AJR

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave; recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon