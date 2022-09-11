Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9/11 deadly attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in

    The terror attack defined the presidency of George W. Bush, who was reading a book to Florida schoolchildren when the planes slammed into the World Trade Centre.

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks at the Pentagon on Sunday as America remembers 9/11 with moments of silence. The US President plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

    Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Centre in New York.

    Also read: 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes east Papua New Guinea; Official issue Tsunami warning

    The New York City Police Department dedicated its Twitter account today to remembering "our 9/11 fallen brothers and sisters". The NYPD shared portraits of officers that it lost during the attack.

    Indian Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid his tribute to those who suffered from the attack on the United States' Twin Towers and tweeted: "On the anniversary of 9/11, I pay tribute to the victims of the dastardly terror attacks which changed the world forever."

    Also read: Did King Charles III ask Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen Elizabeth?

    On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaeda hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York's World Trade Centre, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.

    It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States, with 340 and 72 killed, respectively.

    Also read: 75-year-old wait ends: How Amarjit Singh, separated at Partition, reunited with Pakistani sister in Kartarpur 

    Memorials to the attacks include the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington County, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial at the Pennsylvania crash site.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
