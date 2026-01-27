India and the EU signed a historic Security and Defence Partnership. EU VP Kaja Kallas said it will explore Indian participation in European defence initiatives and launch an annual security dialogue, deepening cooperation on multiple fronts.

EU-India Security and Defence Partnership Signed

As India and EU signed the security and defence partnership, EU Vice President Kaja Kallas noted that this would help in exploring Indian participation in European defence initiatives. "When two major democracies act together, we build stronger shared security. It was a great pleasure to sign a new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership with @DrSJaishankar today. The pact launches an annual security and defence dialogue - with the first meeting taking place in a month - and deepens cooperation on maritime security, cyber issues, and counterterrorism. We will also explore Indian participation in European defence initiatives. As the global order shifts, the EU will continue to deepen its diplomatic and economic ties across the world. Strong partnerships multiply our strength", Kallas said.

When two major democracies act together, we build stronger shared security. It was a great pleasure to sign a new EU–India Security and Defence Partnership with @DrSJaishankar today. The pact launches an annual security and defence dialogue – with the first meeting taking place in a month… pic.twitter.com/xtyiewOAi9 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 27, 2026

Key Outcomes of 16th India-EU Summit

In another post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the 16th India-EU Summit a historic moment in the bilateral ties. He shared that PM Modi and EU leaders von der Leyen and Costa reviewed the full spectrum of India-EU ties and discussed ways to further accelerate the deepening of India-EU partnership.

"Discussions focused on trade and economic cooperation, clean energy and climate action, digital and emerging technologies including AI, connectivity and infrastructure, supply chain resilience, mobility and skills, research and innovation and enhanced cooperation in security and global affairs", he said.

Jaiswal added that both sides concluded the negotiations for the landmark India-EU FTA; adopted "Towards 2030: India-EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda"; signed MoU on Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility and concluded "Security and Defence Partnership" He noted that these important outcomes, along with others, will provide a framework for the partnership for next 5 years and beyond, strengthen our national security, boost trade and investment, create jobs, enhance manufacturing and services and smoothen the movement especially for students, workers and researchers.

Jaiswal said that the leaders reiterated that the India-EU partnership is forged in mutual objectives of peace and prosperity for our people, and for global good.

Historic moment in India-EU ties! At the 16th India-EU Summit, PM @narendramodi alongwith President @eucopresident and President @vonderleyen reviewed the full spectrum of India-EU ties and discussed ways to further accelerate the deepening of India-EU partnership. Discussions… pic.twitter.com/LzpzLc8pDe — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 27, 2026

Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after signing the security and defence partnership with European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, stressed that he is looking forward to "greater cooperation" between India and the EU countries.

After India and the European Union signed the security and defence partnership, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Tuesday urged deepening ties across multilateral fora for further developing defence cooperation.

EU's Strategic Framework for Partnerships

According to the European Union, the Security and Defence Partnerships form a key pillar of the EU's efforts to promote peace and security both in Europe and globally, serving as a new framework to deepen bilateral relations with non-EU countries in a mutually beneficial manner.

On Monday, Kaja Kallas posted on X that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed on Tuesday. She said there was strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and the EU is seizing it. With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea.

According to the European Union, partnerships are a cornerstone of the EU's Strategic Compass, adopted in March 2022, which outlines the bloc's approach to security and defence in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Through the Strategic Compass, the EU committed to engaging more consistently and comprehensively with its bilateral partners and to developing tailored partnerships based on shared values and interests. Under the framework, security and defence partnerships are signed by the EU's High Representative on behalf of the European Union, following Council authorisation.

While tailored to each partner country's specific priorities, the partnerships cover a broad spectrum of cooperation areas. These include peacebuilding, conflict prevention and crisis management, as well as defence initiatives and capability development. (ANI)