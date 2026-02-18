The EU has launched its first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in New Delhi to facilitate safe and legal mobility for Indian ICT professionals, students, and researchers to its 27 member states, boosting legal and strategic cooperation.

Facilitating Mobility for ICT Talent The European Legal Gateway Office in India is the first of its kind in a partner country and will facilitate safe, legal, and well-informed migration and mobility from India to EU Member States in the ICT sector. It will support Indian students, researchers, and professionals in the ICT sector by providing clear and reliable information on mobility pathways and their various skills and qualification requirements across all 27 EU Member States. It will also support EU-based employers and higher education institutions in engaging with Indian talent. A Three-Pillar Approach The European Legal Gateway Office in India will operate through three connected pillars: a Gateway Office in India, a Support Office in the EU, and a digital tool that will function as a one-stop hub for clear and reliable information on work, study, and research mobility opportunities, the statement said.The European Legal Gateway Office pilot in India was announced at the 16th EU-India Summit held on January 27 in New Delhi by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and also in the Joint Communication on the new EU-India Strategic Agenda and in the Union of Skills Communication. 'A Magnet for Talent' Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Executive Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen said, "Digital skills are the backbone of the digital transition. Thanks to the European Legal Gateway Office in India, the European Union will boost its capacity of being a magnet for talent and will attract Indian students, researchers, and professionals in the ICT sector. European companies will be able to tap into this larger pool of talent, which will help to strengthen European competitiveness."Echoing similar sentiments, Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said, "Today's launch marks a new level of mutually beneficial cooperation between the European Union and India on talent mobility. We celebrate the first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in India. It will play a key role in further connecting Indian ICT talent with EU employers and higher education institutions. It will open new pathways for students, researchers, and professionals to EU Member States, creating added value and opportunities for growth," the statement added.In a post on X, Ambassador of the European Union to India Herve Delphin hailed the launch as a landmark step in connecting the labour markets of both regions, with a primary focus on the technology sector. https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/2024094355657773321?s=20"Official launch today by EVP @HennaVirkkunen and EAM @DrSJaishankar of the Legal Gateway Office in [India], which will be a marketplace for mobility of talents and skilled workers, with a focus on ICT. Will connect our labour markets and business in action!" Ambassador Delphin stated.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) 