The European Union contingent participated in India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, symbolizing unity and maritime security support. EU leaders attended as Chief Guests, with a major Security and Defence Strategic Partnership set to be unveiled.

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, the European Union contingent participated in the celebrations- symbolizing institutional unity and European Union's operational presence in support of international maritime security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

EU Military Representation at the Parade

The European Union (EU) military representation was led by Colonel Frederik Simon Spruijt, acting on behalf of the Director General of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS), on board a ceremonial Gypsy. The right-side vehicle, aligned alongside the second ceremonial jeep, carried the flag of the European Union, symbolising the institutional unity of the 27 EU Member States, alongside the flag of the European Union Military Staff EUMS), the permanent military body within the EU's institutional framework for security and defence.

The left-side vehicle, aligned alongside the first, carried the flags of EU Naval Force ATALANTA and EU Naval Force ASPIDES, the two European Union naval operations conducted under the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea regions. These flags represent the European Union's operational presence in support of international maritime security.

Celebrations at Kartavya Path

For the 77th Republic Day, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

Deepening India-EU Strategic Ties

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations. The European leaders are on a State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 25-27.

In a significant move to bolster ties between two of the world's largest democracies, the European Union (EU) and India are set to unveil a "Security and Defence Strategic Partnership" and are closing in on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the upcoming summit, EU official confirmed. A key deliverable of the summit will be the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership by the EU's HRVP Kaja Kallas and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This marks only the third such comprehensive agreement the EU has signed in Asia, following Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Parade Tableaux Highlight National Progress

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity. (ANI)