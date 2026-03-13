A major blast rocked Tehran following fresh Israeli Air Force strikes targeting Iranian regime infrastructure. The IAF confirmed hitting over 200 targets in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz, including missile production sites and air defence systems.

A huge blast was reported in the residential area of eastern Tehran after Israel Air Force launched a fresh wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian regime, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported. In a post on X Press TV, the visuals from the site showed several injured people being rushed to the hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IAF Details 'Waves of Strikes'

This came after the Israel Air Force on Friday said that it had completed waves of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian regime. "In Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously: The Air Force completed waves of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime The Air Force, under the direction of Military Intelligence, completed several waves of strikes over the past day targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously.

Shiraz: Underground Missile Site

In Shiraz in southern Iran, An underground site used by the Iranian terror regime for the production and storage of ballistic missiles intended for launch toward the State of Israel was struck.

Tehran: Air Defence Systems

In Tehran: Sites and a central base of the air defence array in the Iranian terror regime were struck," the IAF said. "In addition, numerous sites used for the production of various combat means, air defence systems, and components of ballistic missiles were struck.

Ahvaz: Regime Headquarters

Simultaneously, in Ahvaz in western Iran: Headquarters of various regime bodies were struck. Activity by soldiers of the Iranian terror regime was identified in the struck headquarters, and dozens of soldiers operated from them to advance and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and countries in the region. The completed strikes are part of the phase of deepening the damage to the core arrays of the Iranian terror regime and its foundations," it added.

Operation 'Roar of the Lion': 200+ Targets Hit

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force said that in the last 24 hours, it had struck more than 200 targets in Western and Central Iran. The IAF said, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed extensive strike sorties over the past day in western and central Iran, during which numerous munitions were dropped on more than 200 targets of the Iranian terror regime, including ballistic missile launchers, defence systems, and production sites for means of combat."

"Since the launch of Operation 'Roar of the Lion," the Air Force has completed hundreds of strike sorties targeting a variety of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime, with the aim of reducing as much as possible the scale of fire toward the territory of the State of Israel," it added.

Netanyahu Issues Direct Warning to Khamenei's Son

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that Israel could look at targeting him just as they did his father.

Asked if Israel would go after Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu replied, "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do." Netanyahu dubbed the younger Khamenei a "puppet" of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps who "cannot show his face in public." (ANI)