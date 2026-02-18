French President Emmanuel Macron and the first lady departed from Mumbai for New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026. The visit focuses on strengthening the India-France strategic partnership, especially in AI and emerging technologies.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the first lady left for the national capital to attend AI Impact Summit 2026. Both the President and the first lady greeted the staff of the hotel they were staying in before leaving for the airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thank you, Mumbai, for your welcome. Delhi, we’re on our way! 🇮🇳🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/hgDMsYXPyu — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 18, 2026

Strengthening India-France Strategic Partnership

The French first couple arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled visit to India, which runs through February 19. They were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

"Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Focus

This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation is now travelling to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. The French President's participation underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025.

Leaders Depart for Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently on his fourth visit to India. As the Mumbai leg of bilateral talks concludes, Macron is now heading to New Delhi to attend the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi also left for Delhi on completion of his Mumbai visit. The Prime Minister was seen off at the CSMI Airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat. (ANI)