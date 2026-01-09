Elon Musk's social media platform X faces a potential UK ban after its AI chatbot, Grok, was reportedly used to generate sexualized images of women and children.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X is staring at a potential ban in the United Kingdom after its Artificial Intelligence chatbot, Grok, was allegedly used to generate sexualised images of women and children, including content that could amount to child sexual abuse material.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The controversy has triggered outrage within the British government and put the platform under intense regulatory scrutiny.

PM tells watchdog to keep 'all options on the table'

According to a Telegraph report, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has asked media regulator Ofcom to explore every possible action after it was discovered that Grok-generated images were circulating online. Sources in 10 Downing Street said the Prime Minister's office has raised the matter directly with X.

Starmer reportedly warned the company to “get its act together and get this material down”, stressing that such content is “simply not tolerable”.

Dark web discovery sparks alarm

The alarm bells rang after the UK's internet watchdog found Grok-created images being shared on a dark web forum. Officials said the material could constitute illegal child sexual abuse content, prompting Ofcom to make “urgent contact” with X and consider launching a formal investigation.

Thousands of images of women and children were allegedly generated in undressed and sexualised poses using the chatbot, adding to public anger over the misuse of AI tools.

Online Safety Act gives UK sweeping powers

The Telegraph reported that the UK government could invoke the full force of the Online Safety Act against X. The law allows regulators to impose fines running into billions of pounds or, in extreme cases, block access to social media platforms that repeatedly fail to remove illegal content.

X is estimated to have around 650 million users worldwide, including nearly 20 million in the UK, making any potential ban a major move.

Musk slams law, but regulator stands firm

Musk has previously criticised Britain’s Online Safety Act, calling it a tool for the “suppression of the people”. However, Ofcom can apply for court orders directing internet service providers and app stores to block non-compliant platforms from operating in the UK.