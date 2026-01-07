According to a Bloomberg report, research found the volume of sexually suggestive and “undressed” visuals posted publicly on the X platform was far higher than on other major sites.

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has recently emerged as a major site for an unprecedented flood of AI-generated non-consensually undressed images, according to a third-party review of content tied to its built-in chatbot, Grok.

According to a Bloomberg report, research found the volume of sexually suggestive and “undressed” visuals posted publicly on the network was far higher than on other major sites for similar content during the same period.

Massive Output From Grok AI

In a detailed analysis spanning 24 hours from January 5 to January 6, deepfake researcher Genevieve Oh monitored the @Grok feed on X and found that roughly 6,700 images per hour were flagged as nudifying or sexually suggestive, dwarfing the average of about 79 such images per hour seen on the next busiest platforms, the report said.

The scale of the content has prompted sharp criticism from experts and regulators over the social network’s handling of generative technology.

The report cited Brandie Nonnecke, senior director of policy at Americans for Responsible Innovation, who said that Grok has far fewer safeguards than other major chatbots and allows users to create sexual images of real people, even children, with little restriction.

Regulators Step In

According to a CNBC report, the concerns follow recent updates to Grok Imagine, which allow users to generate images more easily from text prompts. Safety advocates say those changes coincided with a sharp increase in manipulated images derived from real photos and videos.

Officials in Europe, India, and Malaysia have opened probes into X after a surge in nonconsensual intimate images, said the report.

At a Monday press briefing, European Commission spokesperson, Thomas Regnier said the agency is “very seriously looking into this matter” and knows that X and Grok have introduced a spicy mode displaying explicit sexual content.

“This is not ‘spicy,’” Regnier said. “This is illegal. This is appalling. This is disgusting. This is how we see it, and this has no place in Europe.”

