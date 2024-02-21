Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP for being a 'stout proponent of free speech'

Elon Musk has received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize from a Norwegian MP, who cited his advocacy for free speech and his role in facilitating communication for Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize from a Norwegian MP for being a 'stout proponent of free speech' and his role in facilitating communication for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Marius Nilsen, a libertarian MP from Norway, highlighted Musk's defense of dialogue and free speech in an increasingly polarized world. Nilsen credited Musk's Starlink satellite internet constellation for enabling Ukrainian resistance fighters to communicate, coordinate, and resist the Russian attack amidst the ongoing conflict.

"The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns, or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally... has helped make the world a more connected and safer place," Nilsen was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

Defending Musk's 2024 nomination, MP Nilsen added, "Man can, and will only evolve and find together when differences of opinions are sharpened in dialogue with critical thinkers and opposing views."

"Echo chambers and yes-people do not bring forth the best ideas and cooperation but decline and regression. Complementary views, opinions, and processes of thoughts unlock the best ideas," he said.

The Norwegian MP highlighted that Musk's contributions to free speech and global connectivity enable all parts of the world to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, learn, and foster mutual understanding, which is a highly valuable contribution to global prosperity and peace.

Nominations for the award are open to individuals who meet specific criteria, which include those working in academia or government, as well as past recipients of prizes. A shortlist will be compiled throughout March, after which judges will review the nominees. The final announcement of the laureate is scheduled for October.

The recipient of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize is chosen by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, comprising an anonymous group of five individuals appointed by the country's parliament. Nominators are required to submit their entries by January 31 for consideration, after which a shortlist is compiled in March.

After the entries undergo an adviser review in the summer, judges can announce the majority vote in October. Following this, a Nobel Prize award ceremony is anticipated to take place at the end of the year.

Musk's nomination places him among notable activists contending for this year's Peace Prize. Other nominees include British environmentalist David Attenborough, Australian activist Julian Assange, Pope Francis, UN chief António Guterres, Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, Colombian president Gustavo Petro, and former US president Donald Trump.

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of five awards established in 1901 in honor of Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Nobel.

The latest laureate is Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, recognized for her advocacy against the oppression of women in Iran and her dedication to advancing human rights and freedom for all.

In 2022, the Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, along with Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties, for their collective efforts.