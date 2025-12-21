Amnesty International has raised alarms over the detention of journalist Sohrab Barkat by Pakistani authorities. He was targeted for alleged online criticism of state institutions and is now implicated in three separate cases under Pakistan's cybercrime law.

Journalist Sohrab Barkat Detained Over Online Criticism

Amnesty International's South Asia Regional Office has raised concerns over the detention of journalist Sohrab Barkat, who was reportedly targeted by Pakistani authorities for alleged criticism of state institutions online. Taking to social media platform X, the organisation stated, "Sohrab Barkat, a journalist, was detained by Pakistani authorities last month for alleged criticism of state institutions online. Since then, he has been implicated in three separate cases under Pakistan's cybercrime law"

The group further stated, "Two cases were filed against him in August 2024 and 2025; he was never informed about them. Months later, on 26 November 2025, while trying to travel abroad, he was detained. After receiving bail in one of the cases, he was arrested in relation to a third case"

According to information provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Barkat, an Islamabad-based correspondent for the Pakistani news outlet Siasat and host of his own YouTube channel, was detained at Islamabad International Airport on his way to a United Nations conference. Multiple news outlets and Barkat's lawyer, Saad Rasool, confirmed the details to CPJ via messaging apps. According to CPJ, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a case against Barkat on August 5, 2025, alleging he had made "derogatory remarks" and spread misinformation about state institutions, as noted in a Dawn report and a court document reviewed by CPJ. Rasool added that the allegedly insulting remarks were made by Sanam Javed, a member of the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in an interview conducted by Barkat and published on his YouTube channel.

Press Freedom Under Threat in Pakistan

Journalism in Pakistan is extremely challenging due to political pressure, censorship, and threats from extremist groups. Reporters often face harassment, intimidation, or violence for exposing corruption or sensitive issues. Media outlets struggle with government regulations and biased ownership, limiting freedom of expression. Economic instability also affects journalists' job security. Despite these risks, many continue to pursue truth, showing courage, but the environment makes reporting accurately and safely very difficult. (ANI)