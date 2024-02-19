Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Change your...': Nothing CEO Carl Pei's unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant

    In order to establish a Tesla plant in India, Carl Pei, a Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur, advised Musk to rebrand himself as "Elon Bhai" on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

    Change your Nothing CEO Carl Pei unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei seems to be in a 'Bhai mode'. The co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing, which is about to release the Nothing Phone 2a, its third smartphone internationally and in India, sent Tesla CEO Elon Musk some insightful advice.

    In order to establish a Tesla plant in India, Carl Pei, a Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur, advised Musk to rebrand himself as "Elon Bhai" on the X platform, formerly Twitter. This tweet came just hours after he changed his username to 'Carl Bhai' on the microblogging platform X.

    Rumors have claimed that Nothing has appointed Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as one of its brand ambassadors. In relation to the same, a social media user questioned Pei about why the business need a brand ambassador. Pei said, "We want to sell more phones, bhai," in response. Pei's tweet became popular in a matter of hours, and it has now received over 1.4 million views and 12,000 likes. The post has received more than 600 comments.

    Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer owned by Elon Musk, is reportedly about to make its Indian debut. A recent report claims that the government is almost finished deciding on new import taxes for international EV manufacturers, such as Tesla, for vehicles costing more than Rs 30 lakh. According to the source, the government is considering temporarily lowering import taxes in exchange for bank guarantees.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We want to sell more phones bhai Carl Pei luring Indians ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch gcw

    'We want to sell more phones bhai': Carl Pei luring Indians ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch?

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED! Here's what you can expect from it

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 OnePlus 12 gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon: Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 & OnePlus 12?

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in India education tablet powered by BharatGPT gcw

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in-India education tablet powered by BharatGPT

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg WATCH gcw

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg? (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details AJR

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty' RKK

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty'

    football Former England captains slam 'Bazball' approach, call for strategic adaptation in Test series against India osf

    Former England captains slam 'Bazball' approach, call for strategic adaptation in Test series against India

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares some jaw-dropped Instagram posts; check out her HOT pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy shares some jaw-dropped Instagram posts; check out her HOT pictures

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts as temperature rises in state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts as temperature rises in state

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon