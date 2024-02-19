'Change your...': Nothing CEO Carl Pei's unique advice to Elon Musk 'Bhai' for Tesla's India plant

In order to establish a Tesla plant in India, Carl Pei, a Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur, advised Musk to rebrand himself as "Elon Bhai" on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei seems to be in a 'Bhai mode'. The co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing, which is about to release the Nothing Phone 2a, its third smartphone internationally and in India, sent Tesla CEO Elon Musk some insightful advice.

In order to establish a Tesla plant in India, Carl Pei, a Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur, advised Musk to rebrand himself as "Elon Bhai" on the X platform, formerly Twitter. This tweet came just hours after he changed his username to 'Carl Bhai' on the microblogging platform X.

Rumors have claimed that Nothing has appointed Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as one of its brand ambassadors. In relation to the same, a social media user questioned Pei about why the business need a brand ambassador. Pei said, "We want to sell more phones, bhai," in response. Pei's tweet became popular in a matter of hours, and it has now received over 1.4 million views and 12,000 likes. The post has received more than 600 comments.

Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer owned by Elon Musk, is reportedly about to make its Indian debut. A recent report claims that the government is almost finished deciding on new import taxes for international EV manufacturers, such as Tesla, for vehicles costing more than Rs 30 lakh. According to the source, the government is considering temporarily lowering import taxes in exchange for bank guarantees.